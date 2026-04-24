Video: Philadelphia SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage, with Lawrence, Davies, Hammaker, Leitzel, and More
April 24, 2026, 4:00pm
6D Helmets presents your First Look at Lincoln Financial Field for the Philadelphia Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 15 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Featured riders include: Hunter Lawrence, Landen Gordon, Cole Davies, Logan Leitzel, Ricci Randanella, Nate Thrasher, Freddie Noren, Nick Romano, & Seth Hammaker.
Edit and Film: Tom Journet
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