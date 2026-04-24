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SMX Next Supercross Philadelphia Championship Finale Preview - Who Wins?

SMX Next Supercross Philadelphia Championship Finale Preview - Who Wins?

April 24, 2026, 12:50pm
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

NOTE: We recorded this video before Vincent Wey announced he would be sidelined for Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship Finale. Read more on Wey here.

The Monster Energy SMX Next Championship Finale will be a winner-takes-all championship on Saturday. Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra cover who has the most pressure this weekend and who can ride stress free. Plus, which riders are "sleepers" to watch? Our guys jump into the storylines, different qualifying race winners this season, and more. Check it out!

Full SMX Next Finale Entry List

Supercross

Philadelphia - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Revised: April 24 2026 - 9:25 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
27 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
47 Aden Keefer Aden Keefer California United States Kawasaki KX250
50 Chace Lawton Chace Lawton Clermont, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
93 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
95 Will Canaguier III Will Canaguier III Marysville, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
170 Ale Carminati Ale Carminati México city Yamaha YZ250F
177 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
199 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno New Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
240 Alvin Hillan Alvin Hillan Visalia, CA United States Honda CRF250R
343 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
373 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
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