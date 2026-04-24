SMX Next Supercross Philadelphia Championship Finale Preview - Who Wins?

NOTE: We recorded this video before Vincent Wey announced he would be sidelined for Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship Finale. Read more on Wey here.

The Monster Energy SMX Next Championship Finale will be a winner-takes-all championship on Saturday. Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra cover who has the most pressure this weekend and who can ride stress free. Plus, which riders are "sleepers" to watch? Our guys jump into the storylines, different qualifying race winners this season, and more. Check it out!

Full SMX Next Finale Entry List