The 15th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 25, as Lincoln Financial Field hosts the Philadelphia SX. This will be round 15 for the 450SX championship and round ninth for the 250SX East Division championship.

Check out how to watch the Philadelphia SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on both Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend. The series will be back in action on May 2 and 3 for The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

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