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Sat Apr 25
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Full Schedule
How to Watch: Philadelphia SX TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Philadelphia SX TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 24, 2026, 7:00am
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 15th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 25, as Lincoln Financial Field hosts the Philadelphia SX. This will be round 15 for the 450SX championship and round ninth for the 250SX East Division championship. 

Check out how to watch the Philadelphia SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on both Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend. The series will be back in action on May 2 and 3 for The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee. 

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 25 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 26 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     250SX East
    SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
    Lincoln Financial Field
    Philadelphia, PA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm AMA Semi: Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm AMA Semi: Technical Inspection
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    9:00am7:00pm 9:00am – 7:00pm Industry Services
    9:00am12:00pm 9:00am – 12:00pm AMA Registration
    11:00am11:30am 11:00am – 11:30am Rider Track Walk
    11:30am11:45am 11:30am – 11:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    11:45am12:00pm 11:45am – 12:00pm Chapel Service (Podium)
    7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours
    11:00am 11:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 11:00am)
    1:00pm4:30pm 1:00pm – 4:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    12:00pm 12:00pm FanFest/Doors Open
    6:00pm 6:00pm FanFest Close
    12:00am12:42pm 12:00am – 12:42pm SMX Next Free Practice
    12:47pm12:59pm 12:47pm – 12:59pm 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    1:04pm1:16pm 1:04pm – 1:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    1:21pm1:33pm 1:21pm – 1:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    1:38pm1:50pm 1:38pm – 1:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:50pm2:00pm 1:50pm – 2:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    2:00pm2:10pm 2:00pm – 2:10pm Track Maintenance
    2:10pm2:22pm 2:10pm – 2:22pm SMX Next Qualifying
    2:27pm2:39pm 2:27pm – 2:39pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    2:44pm2:56pm 2:44pm – 2:56pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    2:56pm3:06pm 2:56pm – 3:06pm Track Maintenance
    3:06pm3:18pm 3:06pm – 3:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    3:23pm3:35pm 3:23pm – 3:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    3:40pm3:52pm 3:40pm – 3:52pm SMX Next Qualifying
    3:52pm4:02pm 3:52pm – 4:02pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:02pm4:12pm 4:02pm – 4:12pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:12pm6:15pm 4:12pm – 6:15pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm7:06pm 6:30pm – 7:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    7:06pm7:14pm 7:06pm – 7:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    7:20pm7:28pm 7:20pm – 7:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    7:34pm7:42pm 7:34pm – 7:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    7:48pm7:56pm 7:48pm – 7:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    7:56pm8:03pm 7:56pm – 8:03pm Track Maintenance
    8:03pm8:06pm 8:03pm – 8:06pm SMX Next Sighting Lap
    8:08pm8:18pm 8:08pm – 8:18pm SMX Next National Championship – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders
    8:18pm8:23pm 8:18pm – 8:23pm SMX Next Victory Circle
    8:23pm8:30pm 8:23pm – 8:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    8:34pm8:41pm 8:34pm – 8:41pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    8:41pm8:50pm 8:41pm – 8:50pm Track Maintenance
    8:50pm8:53pm 8:50pm – 8:53pm 250 Sighting Lap
    8:55pm9:12pm 8:55pm – 9:12pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    9:12pm9:19pm 9:12pm – 9:19pm 250 Victory Circle
    9:19pm9:24pm 9:19pm – 9:24pm Track Maintenance
    9:24pm9:27pm 9:24pm – 9:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    9:29pm9:51pm 9:29pm – 9:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    9:51pm10:00pm 9:51pm – 10:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Philadelphia Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All times local to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Eastern time).

Philadelphia SX schedule
Philadelphia SX schedule SMX

Other Links

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Philadelphia Supercross

Philadelphia Supercross Race Center

Philadelphia Supercross Injury Report

Philadelphia Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Philadelphia - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Revised: April 21 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Revised: April 21 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
37 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
53 Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Revised: April 21 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
15 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Thu Jan 8 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 5 - 250 West Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - Sat Jan 3 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 4 - "I dunno, man!" Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Mon Dec 29 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere! Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Mon Dec 22 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 2 - Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence, Ferrandis, and Barcia Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson Fri Dec 19 Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

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Other Info

Lincoln Financial Field
Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Philadelphia Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round 15.

  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview01
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview02
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview03
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview04
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview05
    Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 181
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 160
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 138
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 119
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 116
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 285
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 264
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 233
Full Standings
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