The 15th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 25, as Lincoln Financial Field hosts the Philadelphia SX. This will be round 15 for the 450SX championship and round ninth for the 250SX East Division championship.
Check out how to watch the Philadelphia SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on both Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend. The series will be back in action on May 2 and 3 for The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
PhiladelphiaSMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
Saturday, April 25
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Philadelphia250SX East
SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
Saturday, April 25
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm AMA Semi: Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm AMA Semi: Technical Inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 9:00am – 7:00pm 9:00am – 7:00pm Industry Services 9:00am – 12:00pm 9:00am – 12:00pm AMA Registration 11:00am – 11:30am 11:00am – 11:30am Rider Track Walk 11:30am – 11:45am 11:30am – 11:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 11:45am – 12:00pm 11:45am – 12:00pm Chapel Service (Podium) 7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours 11:00am 11:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 11:00am) 1:00pm – 4:30pm 1:00pm – 4:30pm Race Day Live 12:00pm 12:00pm FanFest/Doors Open 6:00pm 6:00pm FanFest Close 12:00am – 12:42pm 12:00am – 12:42pm SMX Next Free Practice 12:47pm – 12:59pm 12:47pm – 12:59pm 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:04pm – 1:16pm 1:04pm – 1:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:21pm – 1:33pm 1:21pm – 1:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:38pm – 1:50pm 1:38pm – 1:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:50pm – 2:00pm 1:50pm – 2:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1 2:00pm – 2:10pm 2:00pm – 2:10pm Track Maintenance 2:10pm – 2:22pm 2:10pm – 2:22pm SMX Next Qualifying 2:27pm – 2:39pm 2:27pm – 2:39pm 250 Group B Qualifying 2:44pm – 2:56pm 2:44pm – 2:56pm 250 Group A Qualifying 2:56pm – 3:06pm 2:56pm – 3:06pm Track Maintenance 3:06pm – 3:18pm 3:06pm – 3:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying 3:23pm – 3:35pm 3:23pm – 3:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying 3:40pm – 3:52pm 3:40pm – 3:52pm SMX Next Qualifying 3:52pm – 4:02pm 3:52pm – 4:02pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:02pm – 4:12pm 4:02pm – 4:12pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:12pm – 6:15pm 4:12pm – 6:15pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm – 7:06pm 6:30pm – 7:06pm Opening Ceremonies 7:06pm – 7:14pm 7:06pm – 7:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:20pm – 7:28pm 7:20pm – 7:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:34pm – 7:42pm 7:34pm – 7:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:48pm – 7:56pm 7:48pm – 7:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:56pm – 8:03pm 7:56pm – 8:03pm Track Maintenance 8:03pm – 8:06pm 8:03pm – 8:06pm SMX Next Sighting Lap 8:08pm – 8:18pm 8:08pm – 8:18pm SMX Next National Championship – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders 8:18pm – 8:23pm 8:18pm – 8:23pm SMX Next Victory Circle 8:23pm – 8:30pm 8:23pm – 8:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 8:34pm – 8:41pm 8:34pm – 8:41pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 8:41pm – 8:50pm 8:41pm – 8:50pm Track Maintenance 8:50pm – 8:53pm 8:50pm – 8:53pm 250 Sighting Lap 8:55pm – 9:12pm 8:55pm – 9:12pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 9:12pm – 9:19pm 9:12pm – 9:19pm 250 Victory Circle 9:19pm – 9:24pm 9:19pm – 9:24pm Track Maintenance 9:24pm – 9:27pm 9:24pm – 9:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 9:29pm – 9:51pm 9:29pm – 9:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 9:51pm – 10:00pm 9:51pm – 10:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All times local to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Eastern time).
Other Links
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Philadelphia Supercross
Philadelphia Supercross Race Center
Philadelphia Supercross Injury Report
Philadelphia Supercross Entry Lists
Philadelphia - SMX Next Provisional Entry ListApril 25, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Ryder Malinoski
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Gabriel Andrigo
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
Philadelphia - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListApril 25, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|37
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|53
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
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Other Info
Lincoln Financial Field
Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Philadelphia Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round 15.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|181
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|160
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|119
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|116
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|285
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|264
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|233