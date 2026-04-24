All-Time Supercross Title Comebacks

In winning three of the last four races in Monster Energy Supercross--and with championship leaders Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence suffering through bad races --Ken Roczen has climbed to within one point of the championship lead. A month ago he was down 31 points! How often has a rider come from this far back to battle for the title? Well, Ken's not quite all the way into the points lead yet, but he's close. Here are the biggest comebacks we can find in the history of supercross. Give us your memories of these crazy seasons below.

The comeback you remember: In 2002, Ricky Carmichael faced a 35 point deficit to David Vuillemin after three rounds. RC's famous OTB crash at Anaheim 1 left him with a DNF and a broken hand, but he grinded out 4-4 finishes at rounds two and three before a win at round four. He clawed some points back on DV, but the big switch came when Vuillemin got hurt doing a photoshoot before Daytona and wasn’t able to race. RC took over the points lead and won the title.

We recently asked Vuillemin about this season in an episode of the Fox Re-Raceables podcast, and he said he's not sure he would have held Carmichael off, anyway. Vuillemin says no one was ever able to hold off Carmichael for a title, so why would he be any different? That's a shocking level of humbleness from a great rider!