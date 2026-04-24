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Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
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  1. Cooper Webb
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10 Things to Watch In Philadelphia

10 Things to Watch In Philadelphia

April 24, 2026, 8:00am
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Two Men, One Point

After a second disastrous race for Hunter Lawrence, and another win for Ken Roczen in Cleveland, Ken has closed up to only one point behind Lawrence in the Championship. Roczen has held the red plate in eight different seasons so far, but never when it counted at the final round. Could he leave Philly with the red plate? -Sarah Whitmore

Two Men, 21 Points

It's a different story in 250 East, in fact heading into Philadelphia Cole Davies has 21 points over second in points, Seth Hammaker. With only two East rounds remaining (Philly this weekend and the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake) Cole could wrap it up this weekend if the cards fall right. -Whitmore

Hometown Boy

Seth Hammaker is going to do everything in his power not to let Davies wrap things up early, especially since Philly is Seth’s home race. Seth will have the fans on his side, and besides that he has every reason to want to take this thing down to the last round. Because as bad as Salt Lake was last year for Seth (RJ Hampshire took them both down, ruining both of their title hopes), it was even worse for Davies (who was injured in a qualifying collision with Jordon Smith). Anything can happen in racing, but you have to stay in it. -Whitmore

Hammaker at the 2025 Philadelphia SX.
Hammaker at the 2025 Philadelphia SX. Align Media

Clawing Back

After a pair of seconds at Nashville and Cleveland, Cooper Webb is now only 22 points back of Hunter Lawrence and sits in third in the championship. Still with only one race win so far (Houston Triple Crown) it feels a little subpar for the returning champ. However, Philly is bound to be soft and rutted, just how Webb likes it. Could he throw a wrench in this championship and grab another win this weekend? -Whitmore

Highs and Lows

It's all hills and valleys for Justin Hill, but he has been on the up lately. Hill led in Nashville and then sat in podium position until the closing laps. He credited it to the hard packed soil in Nashville, but then he finished third in the mud in the final race in Cleveland. Philadelphia probably won’t be hard packed, but it doesn’t really matter when Hill is feeling it, you never know when he could be on the podium. -Whitmore

Six

That’s how many consecutive seasons Nate Thrasher has won a 250 Supercross. Nate came into the 2026 season with a bum shoulder and was way off par compared to how he normally rides. He showed signs of turning it around when he went down in the whoops while leading Detroit and was able to get the job done in Cleveland. Can he get another one this weekend? -Whitmore

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 25 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 26 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Rookie

Landen Gordon showed promise in Nashville by qualifying sixth fastest and then getting third in his heat race. He then had to do a wheel swap in the main event and ruined his chances of a good finish. But in Cleveland he got good starts in all three races and kept a cool head, to go 4-2-2 for second! Can he back it up with another podium in Philly? -Whitmore

Next

Speaking of rookies, the SMX Next Supercross National Championship will take place in Philadelphia, with a winner takes all scenario (all other rounds were qualifiers for the Philly round). Ryder Malinoski is back in action, Kayden Minear will be looking for redemption after going down in the first turn in Birmingham, Deacon Denno won Daytona, and Kade Johnson has been fast all year. There’s a lot of talent, but only one will take home the title, who will it be? -Whitmore

  • Ryder Malinoski
    Ryder Malinoski Align Media
  • Kayden Minear
    Kayden Minear Align Media
  • Deacon Denno
    Deacon Denno Align Media
  • Kade Johnson
    Kade Johnson Align Media
  • Landon Gibson
    Landon Gibson Align Media

First Round Wonder

By now Daxton Bennick has got to be desperate to prove he can get on the podium any time during the season and not just at the first round. He has been so close too, going down with Seth Hammaker in Nashville while in podium contention, and then in Cleveland he had the worst kind of luck going 3-5-3 for fifth overall! Can he get on the podium for the fourth time in his career this weekend? -Whitmore

The Elements

Philadelphia will be back to our regularly scheduled programing, with gates dropping at 7 p.m. Eastern. That much we know, what we don’t know as of now, is how it will look. As Lincoln Financial Field is an open stadium and it is springtime in Pennsylvania. As of now it looks like weather could be a factor. Will we see a full on mudder? -Whitmore

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