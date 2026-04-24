Two Men, One Point

After a second disastrous race for Hunter Lawrence, and another win for Ken Roczen in Cleveland, Ken has closed up to only one point behind Lawrence in the Championship. Roczen has held the red plate in eight different seasons so far, but never when it counted at the final round. Could he leave Philly with the red plate? -Sarah Whitmore

Two Men, 21 Points

It's a different story in 250 East, in fact heading into Philadelphia Cole Davies has 21 points over second in points, Seth Hammaker. With only two East rounds remaining (Philly this weekend and the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake) Cole could wrap it up this weekend if the cards fall right. -Whitmore

Hometown Boy

Seth Hammaker is going to do everything in his power not to let Davies wrap things up early, especially since Philly is Seth’s home race. Seth will have the fans on his side, and besides that he has every reason to want to take this thing down to the last round. Because as bad as Salt Lake was last year for Seth (RJ Hampshire took them both down, ruining both of their title hopes), it was even worse for Davies (who was injured in a qualifying collision with Jordon Smith). Anything can happen in racing, but you have to stay in it. -Whitmore