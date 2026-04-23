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Vincent Wey Sidelined for Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship Finale

April 23, 2026, 7:35pm
Vincent Wey Sidelined for Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship Finale
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Vincent Wey announced he is out for this weekend's Philadelphia SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross SMX Next AMA National Championship finale. 

Wey posted on Instagram this evening that he hit false neutral and went down hard. 

The second generation racer picked up his first SMX Next race win at the Birmingham SX SMX Next qualifying round back in late March.

"Yep, wont be racing this weekend in Philadelphia. I ended up hitting false neutral off the finish line yesterday and ate it. I will be back in 4-6 weeks. Already working hard to get back asap. #senditfortheboys"

Supercross

Birmingham - SMX Next

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey 9:00.885 54.958 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 9:05.921 5.035 54.472 Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski 9:08.520 2.599 54.604 Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani 9:13.393 4.874 55.284 Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 9:14.499 1.107 55.840 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results

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