Vincent Wey Sidelined for Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship Finale
April 23, 2026, 7:35pm
Vincent Wey announced he is out for this weekend's Philadelphia SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross SMX Next AMA National Championship finale.
Wey posted on Instagram this evening that he hit false neutral and went down hard.
The second generation racer picked up his first SMX Next race win at the Birmingham SX SMX Next qualifying round back in late March.
"Yep, wont be racing this weekend in Philadelphia. I ended up hitting false neutral off the finish line yesterday and ate it. I will be back in 4-6 weeks. Already working hard to get back asap. #senditfortheboys"
Supercross
Birmingham - SMX NextMarch 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Vincent Wey
|9:00.885
|54.958
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Kade Johnson
|9:05.921
|5.035
|54.472
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Ryder Malinoski
|9:08.520
|2.599
|54.604
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jeremy Fappani
|9:13.393
|4.874
|55.284
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Deacon Denno
|9:14.499
|1.107
|55.840
|Fort Worth, TX
|Triumph TF 250-X