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Full Schedule

Philadelphia SX is Back to Night Race Race: Main Program Stats at 7 p.m. Eastern - Full Schedule

April 23, 2026, 7:30pm
Philadelphia SX is Back to Night Race Race: Main Program Stats at 7 p.m. Eastern - Full Schedule
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

This weekend’s Philadelphia SX, the 15th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, will take place on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

After two straight day race events with 3 p.m. Eastern start times, we are back to both a regular format AND a regular night start time.

What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on both Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule.

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 25 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 26 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Note: Times local to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Eastern).

Philadelphia SX
Philadelphia SX SMX League

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