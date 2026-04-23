Another 180 sets up for the whoops and while these won’t be the sandy, rutty whoops we saw in Cleveland, they will still be a mix of blitzing and jumping. Riders will angle towards the inside of the next 90 degree left and fire across the mechanics’ area.

Again, sticking to the inside of the next 90, riders will double from left to right and then jump the standard supercross triple.

A 180 left greets the landing of the triple and sets up for a short rhythm with two options, not so different from the first rhythm after the start. The choice is either step over the tabletop from the corner and then triple into the next right hander or step on-step off and double. I like the step-over/triple option because the speed will be higher exiting the section versus the slow double from the five-foot take-off. The one caveat here is that doubling the last two sets up for riders to use the inside line so they could pivot both options in a way to utilize that if the outside berm is too far or not conducive for a good slingshot.

After ripping down the start straight and past the first corner, riders will make a right-hand bend and immediately hit the finish line jump. A netted left hand 180 will bring riders along the width of the stadium and over five jumps. The option here is straight forward; hit the inside of the berm and go 2-3 or rail the berm and go 3-2. This could come down to rider preference or corner condition.

The next bend has a double with a small bump on the inside. The obvious line is the outside and double but there’s a small chance that riders could use this small inside bump, double into the middle of the next two jumps and then double across the first corner. That would then change the rhythm for the first section. This would be a stretch to execute and with inclement weather, this immediately goes out the window. Just something to keep in mind for riders trying to innovate (think Justin Hill).