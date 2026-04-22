World Supercross Championship (WSX) Announces First Five Locations of 2026 Season
April 22, 2026, 9:00am
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) has announced the first five locations of the 2026 season for later this year.
The first round announced is on August 8 in Calgary, Canada. The other announced rounds are October 10, Birmingham, Great Britian; October 24 Buenos Aires, Argentina; November 21 Gold Coast, Australia; and a TBA date South Africa round.
The series notes a “sixth round will be announced at a later date, completing the full 2026 calendar.”
* all times
FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule
2026 WSX Schedule
- WSXWSX Canadian GP Saturday, August 812:30 PM
- WSXWSX British GP Saturday, October 1012:30 PM
- WSXWSX Buenos Aries GP Saturday, October 2412:30 PM
- WSXWSX Gold Coast GP Saturday, November 2112:30 PM
- WSX