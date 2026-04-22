The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returning to Cleveland for the first time in over 30 years brought with it some different vibes. With a lot of the teams expecting the worst with the weather, it actually turned out not too bad. At times, a steady rain, some misty rain, and then some bouts of sunshine as well made for a weird day in Ohio.

In talking to some of the riders, it really was a tale of three different tracks for the Triple Crown. The first races were pretty normal, and then the second ones were a bit tougher and muddier. By the time we got to the third races, it was approaching Seattle-like conditions out there. Deep ruts, G-outs on the faces of the jumps, and very treacherous for the racers.

Ken Roczen did it again. He came into the final race tied with Justin Cooper for the OA, but there was to be no doubt who was winning it. After a subpar start in race two, Roczen got the holeshot (it was alarming when known poor starter Dean Wilson out-jumped him!) and absolutely dominated the race to win the OA. When the conditions were getting worse, somehow Roczen was getting better. He was even airing out some of the triples when everyone else had stopped. He's on a roll, folks, and it's f***ing cool to see.

Three wins in the last four races for the #94 Suzuki rider, and don't get me started on the bike thing again. Read OBS from two weeks ago for my theory on leaving a dirt bike alone and letting the rider get to know it inside and out.