5.11 Joins Pro Motocross in SMX League Partnership, Title Sponsor for 2026 RedBud National

The Southern California-based company was founded in 2003, designing apparel, footwear, and gear built to perform when it matters most. This approach reflects the brand’s ethos of Challenge Possible™, a belief that challenge isn’t something you avoid, it’s something you choose. The brand’s unique name was created from the most competitive decimal system used in climbing at Yosemite National Park when the company was founded, making 5.11 born in the outdoors from a mindset to overcome challenges. Two traits that also align with the spirit of the Pro Motocross Championship.

All 5.11 products are renowned for durability and have become a trusted choice by a dynamic array of professionals, including those within the SMX paddock. Meticulously designed to withstand the most demanding environments and perform in the harshest conditions, each piece is constructed with purpose-driven features like reinforced stitching, weather-resistant fabrics, and ergonomic designs that are an ideal choice for the grueling conditions that define Pro Motocross. To commemorate its partnership, 5.11 will create custom limited-edition collectible patches for all 11 races of the outdoor campaign.

Highlighting 5.11’s first season of Pro Motocross support will be the entitlement of the centerpiece of the championship, the iconic RedBud National. Arguably the most revered motocross race in the world, the electrifying atmosphere surrounding the sport’s Independence Day celebration will reach an all-time high this summer, taking place the day of America’s 250th anniversary. The race provides a meaningful opportunity for 5.11 to recognize those who serve and the communities that support them, while celebrating a shared mindset between 5.11 and motocross, where preparation, resilience, and showing up under pressure define what’s possible. This alignment makes 5.11’s title support of the RedBud National a natural fit.

“The Pro Motocross Championship is one of the purest expressions of challenge there is. It’s unpredictable, it’s demanding, and it requires everything from the people who show up to compete,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11. “At 5.11, we build gear for people who choose that kind of challenge in their own lives. It’s the mindset behind Challenge Possible. This partnership is about showing up for this community, on and off the track, and supporting the people who live it every day.”

The Pro Motocross Championship is the outdoor component of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series, with an 11-race summer season visiting the most infamous and storied racetracks in off-road motorcycle racing. The 2026 season will commence on Saturday, May 30, from Southern California.