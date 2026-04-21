Tomac After Cleveland SX Qualifying Crash: "Taking it day by day, not broken, bruised and beat up...I'll be back soon"
April 21, 2026, 4:00pm
After a qualifying crash kept him out of the main program/Triple Crown races at the Cleveland SX, Eli Tomac took to Instagram today to provide an update.
Tomac posted on his Instagram story this afternoon:
"Taking it day by day, not broken, bruised and beat up muscles need to chill out and I'll be back soon."
Tomac sits fourth in the standings, now 31 points down with three rounds remaining. His status for this weekend's round 15 Philadelphia SX has yet to be announced.
Tomac down hard in the whoops 😳— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 18, 2026
He is slow to get up as he nurses his right shoulder… #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/I40Jy2m0af
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|285
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|264
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|233