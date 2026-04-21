With his win at the Cleveland Supercross Triple Crown, Nate Thrasher became the fifth different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to earn a win in 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan, Pierce Brown and Cole Davies have also won this year.

This ties the 2014 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, which also produced five different winners in one season. Dean Wilson, Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett and Martin Davalos all won races on green in ’14, totaling 10 race wins in 17 rounds. But there’s one big difference here: no title! Yes, somehow injuries prevented that PC squad from earning #1 plates despite all the winning. So far through 14 rounds of the 17-round 2026 season, Star Racing has 13 total wins and one title with Haiden Deegan already clinching the 250SX West Division title. Davies leads 250SX East by a healthy margin and could wrap up that title this weekend.

The only non-Yamaha 250SX win so far this year came from Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker. Could Yamaha win out this year? It is very likely.

Could they add another new race winner in Landen Gordon or could Kayden Minear move up at one of the final 250SX races and win? There are still three rounds to go this season! They would make history if so!

Take a look at the comparison between 250SX wins for the ’26 Star Racing team and the ’14 Pro Circuit squad.

Teams With 5 Different 250SX Winners in One Year