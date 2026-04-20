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Watch: The Dukes GNCC Bike Video Highlights

April 20, 2026, 11:20am
Watch: The Dukes GNCC Bike Video Highlights
Leburn, KY The DukesProgressive GNCC Racing

The fifth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Kentucky.

Jordan Ashburn (Honda) took the race win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna). Ben Kelley (KTM) continues to lead the championship.

Jason Tino (KTM) took the XC2 Class win over Jhak Walker (Beta) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna). Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna).

Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha).

Watch the video highlights below.

Video Highlights

Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Rocky Mountain ATVMC Dukes GNCC

The Dukes GNCC Results

GNCC

The Dukes - Overall Race

April 18, 2026
Mine Made Adventure Park
Leburn, KY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:02:17.438 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:02:22.819 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:02:28.010 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:04:21.810 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:04:42.952 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The Dukes - XC2 Pro Race

April 18, 2026
Mine Made Adventure Park
Leburn, KY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:20.350 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:06:10.579 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 03:09:23.699 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
4 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:13:38.898 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:17:52.299 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The Dukes - WXC Race

April 18, 2026
Mine Made Adventure Park
Leburn, KY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:09:31.090 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:10:20.099 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:11:43.659 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
4 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:15:14.839 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
5 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:24:56.310 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 96
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 96
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 78
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 72
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 114
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 99
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 90
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 127
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 114
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 84
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 80
Full Standings
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