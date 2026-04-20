Over the weekend, the fifth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Italy. In MX2, Red Bull KTM's Sacha Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes. Simon Längenfelder finished sixth overall but still leads the championship.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings took the overall win with 1-2 finishes. Lucas Coenen finished 12-3 for seventh overall. However, he still leads the standings.

View the results and championship standings below.