Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 14 (of 17) - Cleveland SX in Cleveland, Ohio
Supercross
Cleveland - 250SX EastApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|2 - 1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|4 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|5 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|1 - 3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|3 - 5 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|6 - 7 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|12 - 6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|8 - 8 - 10
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|11 - 16 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Izaih Clark
|Fort Dodge, IA
|10 - 10 - 15
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Cleveland - 450SXApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2 - 1
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 1 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|7 - 3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 7 - 6
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 5 - 14
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|4 - 6 - 12
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|10 - 11 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|8 - 8 - 8
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|12 - 9 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|181
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|160
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|119
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|116
|6
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|106
|7
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|8
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|77
|9
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|65
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|63
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|285
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|264
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|233
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|180
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|176
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|160
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|148
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|147
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 5 (of 13) - The Dukes GNCC in Leburn, Kentucky
GNCC
The Dukes - Overall RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:02:17.438
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:02:22.819
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:02:28.010
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Kailub Russell
|03:04:21.810
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:04:42.952
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|6
|Ben Kelley
|03:04:48.495
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|7
|Jason T Tino
|03:05:20.350
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Grant Baylor
|03:05:43.730
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jhak Walker
|03:06:10.579
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|10
|Gavin Simon
|03:09:23.699
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
GNCC
The Dukes - XC2 Pro RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason T Tino
|03:05:20.350
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:06:10.579
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Gavin Simon
|03:09:23.699
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:13:38.898
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:17:52.299
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|6
|Angus Riordan
|03:18:22.012
|Australia
|Honda
|7
|Christopher T Parris
|03:11:45.259
|Sugar Valley, GA
|Honda
|8
|Toby D Cleveland
|01:30:21.019
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
GNCC
The Dukes - WXC RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|02:09:31.090
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:10:20.099
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:11:43.659
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:15:14.839
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:24:56.310
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Carly Lee
|02:26:46.066
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Elizabeth A Allen
|02:28:59.499
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|8
|Lilley G Sheets
|01:26:58.597
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
|9
|Addison Harris
|00:31:32.339
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|78
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|72
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|56
|7
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|55
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|49
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|10
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|114
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|99
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|90
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|57
|8
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|9
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|43
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|114
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|84
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|80
|6
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|73
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|61
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|39
|9
|Shelby Turner
|Barons, AB
|32
|10
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|29
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 5 (of 19) - MXGP of Trentino
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2April 19, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Guillem Farres
|3 - 2
|Triumph
|3
|Mathis Valin
|2 - 7
|Kawasaki
|4
|Julius Mikula
|6 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Simon Längenfelder
|10 - 3
|KTM
|7
|Liam Everts
|4 - 9
|Husqvarna
|8
|Kay Karssemakers
|9 - 8
|Kawasaki
|9
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|12 - 6
|Yamaha
|10
|Camden McLellan
|8 - 11
|Triumph
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGPApril 19, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Tim Gajser
|4 - 1
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 6
|Honda
|4
|Kay de Wolf
|7 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 12
|Kawasaki
|7
|Lucas Coenen
|12 - 3
|KTM
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|9 - 7
|Honda
|9
|Oriol Oliver
|8 - 10
|KTM
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|11 - 8
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|244
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|241
|3
|Guillem Farres
|204
|4
|Liam Everts
|202
|5
|Camden McLellan
|185
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|170
|7
|Mathis Valin
|159
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|150
|9
|Valerio Lata
|133
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|114
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|231
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|3
|Tom Vialle
|206
|4
|Tim Gajser
|198
|5
|Romain Febvre
|191
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|178
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|146
|8
|Kay de Wolf
|144
|9
|Andrea Adamo
|138
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|110
Other Championship Standings
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles