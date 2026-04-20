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Wake-Up Call

April 20, 2026, 6:30am
Trentino, Italy MXGP of Trentino (Italy)FIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 14 (of 17) - Cleveland SX in Cleveland, Ohio

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 2 - 1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 5 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 1 - 3 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 3 - 5 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 6 - 7 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 12 - 6 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 8 - 8 - 10 Kawasaki KX250
9 Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 11 - 16 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
10 Izaih Clark Izaih Clark Fort Dodge, IA United States 10 - 10 - 15 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX overall podium
250SX overall podium Align Media
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 1 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 7 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 6 - 7 - 6 Honda CRF450R
6 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 5 - 14 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
7 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 4 - 6 - 12 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
8 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 10 - 11 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
9 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 8 - 8 - 8 Ducati Desmo 450MX
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 12 - 9 - 5 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
Ken Roczen (Suzuki) Align Media
450SX overall podium
450SX overall podium Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 181
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 160
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 138
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 119
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 116
6Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 106
7Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
8Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 77
9Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 65
10Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 63
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 285
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 264
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 233
6Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 180
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 176
8Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 160
9Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 148
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 147
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 5 (of 13) - The Dukes GNCC in Leburn, Kentucky

GNCC

The Dukes - Overall Race

April 18, 2026
Mine Made Adventure Park
Leburn, KY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:02:17.438 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:02:22.819 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:02:28.010 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:04:21.810 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:04:42.952 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
6 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:04:48.495 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
7 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:20.350 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
8 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 03:05:43.730 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
9 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:06:10.579 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
10 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 03:09:23.699 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

The Dukes - XC2 Pro Race

April 18, 2026
Mine Made Adventure Park
Leburn, KY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:20.350 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:06:10.579 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 03:09:23.699 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
4 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:13:38.898 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:17:52.299 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
6 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:18:22.012 Australia Australia Honda
7 Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris 03:11:45.259 Sugar Valley, GA United States Honda
8 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 01:30:21.019 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

The Dukes - WXC Race

April 18, 2026
Mine Made Adventure Park
Leburn, KY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:09:31.090 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:10:20.099 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:11:43.659 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
4 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:15:14.839 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
5 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:24:56.310 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
6 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:26:46.066 Millville, NJ United States KTM
7 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 02:28:59.499 Columbus, OH United States Triumph
8 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 01:26:58.597 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
9 Addison Harris Addison Harris 00:31:32.339 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 96
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 96
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 78
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 72
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 56
7Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 55
8Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 49
9Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
10Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 42
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 114
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 99
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 90
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 71
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 57
8Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
9Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 43
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 127
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 114
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 84
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 80
6Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 73
7Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 61
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 39
9Shelby Turner Shelby Turner Barons, AB Canada 32
10Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 29
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 5 (of 19) - MXGP of Trentino

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2

April 19, 2026
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 2 - 7 Kawasaki
4 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 6 - 4 KTM
5 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 5 - 5 Yamaha
6 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 10 - 3 KTM
7 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 4 - 9 Husqvarna
8 Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 9 - 8 Kawasaki
9 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 12 - 6 Yamaha
10 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 8 - 11 Triumph
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP

April 19, 2026
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 2 Honda
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 4 - 1 Yamaha
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 6 Honda
4 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 7 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 5 - 5 Yamaha
6 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 12 Kawasaki
7 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 12 - 3 KTM
8 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 9 - 7 Honda
9 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 8 - 10 KTM
10 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 11 - 8 Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 244
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 241
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 204
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 202
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 185
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 170
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 159
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 150
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 133
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 114
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 231
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 227
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 206
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 198
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 191
6Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 178
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 146
8Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 144
9Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 138
10Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 110
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

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