With his win in Cleveland on Saturday, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher now has won a 250 Supercross race every year for the last six years. Except for his rookie 250SX season in 2021 when he won two rounds at the Atlanta Motor Speedway residency, he has one win from 2022 through 2026. Speedways, Triple Crowns, East/West Showdowns, Thrasher has won them all and proven he is a threat to win anytime he lines up.
The problem is Thrasher’s results read more like a lottery ticket, with numbers all over the map. Take his first ever win at his sixth ever supercross. His best finish before that was a ninth the weekend before. He then scored two more wins and took almost two years before he finally landed on the podium without a win, placing second in Tampa in 2023. Considering most rookies aim for top ten or top five, then shoot for the podium and after placing second or third so many times aim for a win, Nate’s trajectory is unusual. He is the definition of hit or miss, but when he hits, he wins.
Injuries certainly have not helped his consistency and 2026 has been no different. Coming in as a title contender, it was obvious something was wrong when he finished 11-7-10-10 at the first four rounds. Turns out Nate injured his shoulder in the off-season and he has been riding through the pain. He spoke on his injury during the post-race press conference in Cleveland.
“Didn’t really know what was going on, just kind of got quite a bit worse and didn’t know what the solution or the problem was," Thrasher said. "So, we obviously were battling that. And came into the season and I was obviously trying to win and that didn’t really go to plan, and we knew we had to come up with a solution. We finally did there before Detroit and I feel like we’ve been trending, the speeds coming back each weekend just a little bit. Still lacking just a little bit in the dry conditions but once we got a little rain in there, I feel like the track slowed down a little bit and it really started to suit me. It felt great, awesome to get a win and we’ll keep chugging trying to get better.”
By Detroit, Thrasher started making gains with his shoulder and was leading the race until he went down in the whoops (the whoops took out many people that night including Hunter Lawrence). But he recovered nicely going 4-2-1 at the next three rounds, finally getting his first win of 2026.
“It's not my first, but it's cool to keep the streak going. I have won every year I have raced,” Nate commented after the race on what it takes to win for six consecutive seasons. “I’m just trying to get better each year. Trying to work on my weaknesses, get a little bit better. Everybody’s getting better every year, so you have to step up your game too. So hopefully we can get two in a row next weekend, we’ll go back this week and try to get a little better again. Hopefully we can win, instead of a Triple Crown, win a main race.”
This win will surely help Nate with contract negotiations for the 2027 as he currently does not have a ride for next year.
“I haven’t had any talks with really anybody yet, I think we are still a little bit early still," he confirmed. "But I am sure everything will start ramping up soon. Yeah, I am looking for a spot, we haven’t had any talks there but hopefully can land somewhere and hopefully be a title contender next year.”
As Mitch Payton famously said, “We can work with speed” and Nate Thrasher has plenty of that. Consistency can be learned. Wherever he ends up next year, it will be fun to continue to watch his winning ways.
Nate Thrasher's 2026 250SX Results to Date
Nate ThrasherLivingston, TN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossCleveland
|250SX East
|April 18, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossNashville
|250SX East
|April 11, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX Showdown
|April 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX Showdown
|March 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|February 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F