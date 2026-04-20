The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series keeps delivering new winners, as now Jordan Ashburn and Phoenix Honda have a victory at the first-ever The Dukes GNCC in Hazard, Kentucky. Ashburn became the fifth different overall winner in the first five rounds. Coupled with a sub-par day for GNCC points leader Ben Kelley, who salvaged sixth overall on his FMF KTM, and the points standings for the series have tightened back up. The title fight includes Am-Pro Yamaha's Liam Draper, who has become Mr. Second Place in the series after yet another runner-up ride.
Early at The Dukes it looked like Draper was finally going to get that elusive first career GNCC overall win, as he controlled the lead. But Draper chose to race with a trials tire on the rear of his bike, and that tire eventually lost almost all of its knobs. Draper wasn't able to hold off a determined Ashburn after that. Ashburn was happy to come out on top.
"Man, my bike was working really good from lap one, we did a lot of testing the last few weeks and it’s really paying off," said Ashburn. "Just felt really comfortable early on. I was cruising, but Liam was really ripping man, he got away a little bit. I was able to close back in, and I was close enough on the last lap to make a move. I had some close calls today but I know probably everyone did, it was a gnarly track."
Draper now has seven career second-place overall finishes in GNCC. He pointed to his destroyed rear tire after the race.
"I had an average start, but I chipped away at it and got into the lead. It felt easy to me out there, I was riding good and everything was flowing," Draper said. "I’d pull it out a little then Jordan would get it back, he was faster on the back end of the track. But then the last two laps were tough. If you look at my rear tire it’s completely bald. It worked when it worked, but I know now, I don’t regret my decision. I rode on it all week and it felt good and didn’t wear too much, and I know Stu and Grant [Baylor] have run it at Snowshoe before and it has lasted. I thought it would last, but I’m pretty hard on tires, obviously."
Without traction, Draper couldn't hold off Ashburn.
"The gap [to Draper] wasn’t much, it was just hitting your marks," said Ashburn. "It was so hard to get traction in some of the silty areas, so you had to square off your corners and hit your marks. I was able to stay sharp. Any time you drifted off or lost concentration you would hit a big one and make a mistake. You had to stay focused today. I told my guys this weekend that that I do like extreme conditions. Looking at it, I thought this track was way faster, not what I expected out of Kentucky. But Barry told me the quad guys liked it way more after they raced it, and then I will say I do like it better afterwards. Happy to be safe, and get a win. Great day."
Draper and Ashburn are tied for second in the overall GNCC standings, now down just three points on Kelley. It was another tough day for luckless XC1 rookie Grant Davis, who failed to finish the race. On the other end, multi-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell returned to action and netted fourth overall. Also in the fight is Craig Delong, who took third.
"Feels really good," said Delong, of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. "Honestly, I felt this good all year, just I was putting myself in poor situations early this year. So I was able to get a good start and make a few moves and get in the mix. I felt good, I was tight early on and once I loosened up I felt good. It was a relief. We’re still in the mix, everything [in points] is still kind of close."
Jason Tino took his first career GNCC XC2 win and seventh overall. The full race report from GNCC Racing is below.
The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dukes: Motorcycle Race Report
Ashburn Earns His First Win of 2026 Season in Kentucky
The following is a press release from GNCC:
LEBURN, Ky – As the dust settled on the inaugural Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dukes GNCC, the new Kentucky venue proved to be a great addition to the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship. A full weekend of racing showcased challenging terrain, exciting battles across every class, and a strong turnout of racers and fans eager to experience Mine Made Adventure Park for the first time.
The all-new event saw an all-out battle at the front of the bike race, with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper locked in a fierce fight for the overall win. From the moment the green flag flew, the duo set a relentless pace, quickly breaking away from the rest of the field. Ashburn, who grabbed the 1st Trust Bank XC1 Holeshot Award, and Draper traded momentum throughout the race, each finding their rhythm in different sections of the challenging Kentucky course. Whether it was tight woods or more open terrain, neither racer was willing to give an inch, keeping the pressure high lap after lap.
As the race progressed, the intensity between the top two only escalated. Lapped traffic and track conditions forced both racers to stay sharp, making split-second decisions that could determine the outcome. Ashburn ultimately made his move in the closing stages, putting together a strong final push to edge ahead and secure the overall victory. Draper remained within striking distance until the very end, delivering an impressive ride to finish second after an intense, hard-fought battle.
Behind them, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong put in a consistent and determined performance to round out the overall podium in third. While the spotlight remained on the duel up front, DeLong maintained a steady pace and capitalized on opportunities throughout the race to secure his position. His ride capped off a standout top three, highlighting the depth of competition at the inaugural Dukes GNCC.
AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell put together an impressive comeback ride to claim fourth overall at The Dukes GNCC, overcoming an early setback to charge his way back through the field. Russell steadily worked his way forward as the race unfolded, showcasing his experience and determination on the challenging Kentucky terrain. By the final laps, he had regained valuable ground and secured a strong fourth-place finish, proving once again why he remains the winningest GNCC racer.
Just behind him, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski delivered a consistent performance to earn fifth overall, maintaining a solid pace and minimizing mistakes throughout the race. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley rounded out the top six with a steady and calculated ride of his own, navigating the tough conditions to secure sixth place and maintain the points lead. Together, these racers demonstrated resilience and consistency, adding depth to an already competitive field at round five.
The Dukes - Overall RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:02:17.438
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:02:22.819
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:02:28.010
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Kailub Russell
|03:04:21.810
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:04:42.952
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino delivered a standout performance at The Dukes GNCC, capturing his first XC2 250 Pro class win while also earning an impressive seventh overall finish. Tino set a strong pace early on and remained consistent throughout the race, successfully managing the demanding Kentucky terrain against a highly competitive field. His ability to stay composed and push forward not only secured the XC2 class victory but also placed him among the top overall finishers of the day, highlighting an exceptional ride at the inaugural event.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Grant Baylor turned in a solid performance at The Dukes GNCC, finishing seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class and eighth overall. Baylor maintained a steady pace throughout the race, navigating the demanding course conditions while battling within a stacked field of top talent. His consistent effort from start to finish earned him another strong result in the highly competitive XC1 division.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker and Husqvarna/MX Tech Suspension/Offroad Performance Coach’s Gavin Simon rounded out the top 10 overall at The Dukes GNCC while also securing second and third in the XC2 250 Pro class. Walker delivered a strong and consistent ride to finish ninth overall, battling up front within the XC2 ranks and maintaining a competitive pace throughout the race. Close behind, Simon put together an equally determined effort to claim 10th overall and third in class, continuing to push through the demanding Kentucky terrain. Both racers showcased their speed and resilience, adding depth to the XC2 podium while breaking into the overall top 10.
The Dukes - XC2 Pro RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason T Tino
|03:05:20.350
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:06:10.579
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Gavin Simon
|03:09:23.699
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:13:38.898
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:17:52.299
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
Earning The Dukes Top Amateur honors was Chase Landers as he came through to take home the 250 A class win, and 11th overall on the day. Hunter Smith would come through to earn second in the 250 A class, and second atop the Top Amateur podium after coming through 14th overall. James Jenkins rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he came through 15th overall and third in the 250 A class.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards claimed the top spot in the WXC class at The Dukes GNCC with a commanding performance after making the pass for the lead on the second lap. Richards navigated the fresh Kentucky terrain with confidence and speed while maintaining control through the demanding sections of the course. Her ability to stay consistent and avoid mistakes ultimately secured her the win, continuing her strong presence at the front of the class.
Behind her, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede put together an impressive ride to earn second place, keeping the pressure on throughout the race and delivering a determined effort in the challenging conditions. AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald rounded out the podium in third, showcasing a steady and resilient performance as she battled through the field and held her position. Together, the top three WXC finishers highlighted the depth of talent in the class and added another exciting chapter to the inaugural Dukes GNCC.
The Dukes - WXC RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|02:09:31.090
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:10:20.099
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:11:43.659
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:15:14.839
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:24:56.310
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
In the Youth Bike race, it was Phillip Arnold battling throughout the race with Hunter Hawkinberry. Arnold would hold the early lead, but Hawkinberry would continue to push himself through the trails making the pass for the lead at the halfway point. However, Arnold would fight back, making the pass back for the lead position and holding that until the checkered flag flew, earning the Youth Bike Overall Win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class. Hawkinberry would hold onto second overall and in the YXC1 class. Rounding out the top three overall Youth Bike finishers was Bentley Saxon who came through third in the YXC1 class.
Coming through to earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class was Deegan Caplinger, Evan Porter took the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Colton Propst earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, James Razor earned the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis took home the 85 (11) class win, Kane Morrison earned the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Reed Lokker taking the win, Peyton Austin took the 65 (9) class win, Carson Zink earned the 65 (7-8) class win, Vaida Lavergne took home another Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Jhorjie Walker earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win as Mari Evkovich took the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
GNCC Racing’s sixth round of racing will head to Monterey, Tennessee, May 1 through May 3, for The Specialized Old Gray where the first round of Progressive GNCC eMTB National Championship racing will take place on Friday afternoon followed by ATVs and Motorcycles on Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit The Old Gray event page on www.gnccracing.com.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|78
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|72
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|114
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|99
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|90
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|114
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|84
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|80