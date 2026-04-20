You just keep on performing at this level. What keeps you coming back?

I am just super motivated, because people say to me, “Why are you still doing this? You are 17 years doing it.” But I still love it. I still have so much passion for it. If I get a win, I just get so hyped up for it. I train even harder the next week. It also depends on how I get beat. In Sardinia, I was beaten straight up, and I am fine with that. It is going to be a difficult year, because it isn’t just Lucas, its Tim and Romain and so many guys who can be in-between. You can finish P10 and all the guys in front are either world champions or GP winners, it’s so stacked. I think it’s really good for the sport. It’s good for TV and for everyone. When I was winning, or Tony, it was a bit boring. If you can have a rivalry (its better) and maybe Haiden Deegan is a bit too much (for European taste), but that is what people want to see. That is what makes people come to the racing.

Six wins here now, you have mentioned that Arco is one of the best GPs for atmosphere, and this year was special again?

There are some Slovenians here, but the atmosphere is good, but I am here for one reason and that is to ride. I just like the riding part, and I don’t think about the other things around. It is important to have a lot of fans coming to the track and there are tracks like Lommel, Arnhem, this one, the Italian ones, where they are hyped up and there are maybe five tracks like that in the year. Arco was like the first one this year, because Spain and Argentina are far away.

Sport is a mental game, how important was it to get a mental win as Lucas has had some really sensational races this year?

I just looked at it like; this is an endurance race. We have like 57 motos and you have to be there every single time. I don’t want to disrespectful to Romain, but Tim was leading the championship and Lucas was faster, but Romain was the guy who won the championship, because he was always there. That is how Ryan Dungey won so many championships. You don’t always have the be the fastest and I feel I had the most speed today, but there are days like Sardinian, where I am not the fastest and I have to just go 2-2 and go home safe. Some races I can get a poor result and some Lucas might have that.