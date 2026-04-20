Cole Davies landed third overall in the Cleveland Supercross, but he still gained points on his closest championship competitor, Seth Hammaker.
Davies’ 5-4-1 finishes landed third overall behind Nate Thrasher (2-1-4) and Landen Gordon (4-2-2) to complete a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep. (Note: It was the first time a 250SX East rider beat him since Hammaker won the Daytona SX and Davies finished second that night).
And in Cleveland, Hammaker finished 1-3-6 to finish fourth overall, meaning Davies’ gap on him went from 19 points at the start of the day to now 21 points. Now, Davies can clinch the 250SX East Division title in Philadelphia—which is Hammaker’s home race!
“I could [clinch the title next weekend] but I try not to think about that,” Davies said. “I just go race by race, just see where it leads me. It was a rough night but to still make up points is good.”
“I feel like I was just a little too eager,” he said, “so I calmed down and the third race, I just let it come to me more and it was good.”
2026 250SX East Division Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|181
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|160
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|138
Davies crashed once on his own in race one while going after Nate Thrasher, then collided with Drew Adams in race two, causing the red flag.
“Honestly, I feel like the first two races were pretty crazy,” said Davies. “The track was gnarly and you’re just trying to survive the chaos. But, we reset for the last race, and it was a good one.”
“It is what it is…he’s [Hammaker] fighting for a championship, but I hope Drew is all right, I hate to see that,” he added on the crash in the second race.
Watch the incident in the highlights video below.
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Remember, Davies won the Philly SX last year, which was a 250SX East/West Showdown.
“It was probably one of my better rounds I think,” he recalled on last year's Philly round. “I feel like I suit that dirt. So, yeah, just excited for it. Should be good. It was sick last year, so should be good this year.”
The Philadelphia SX will be back to both a normal start time (7 p.m. Eastern) and normal format. All eyes will be on the Davies/Hammaker battle as Davies looks to clinch his first professional title early and Hammaker looks to stop Davies from doing so.
If Davies is able to gain four points on Hammaker by the end of the night, the #37 will get the 2026 250SX East #1 plate.
2025 Philadelphia SX Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:09.993
|48.322
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|16:11.203
|1.211
|48.823
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:16.282
|5.079
|48.958
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
- Supercross
PhiladelphiaSMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
Saturday, April 25