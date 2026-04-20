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Craig, Hartle, Lemoine on PulpMX Show Tonight

April 20, 2026, 11:10am
Craig, Hartle, Lemoine on PulpMX Show Tonight
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

What a race in Cleveland, tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Beta USA’s Taylor Muto to co-host. The guys will rap about the series, the race and much more. 

We’ll check in with Quad Lock Honda’s Christian Craig on his season so far, his WSX plans and more.

Billy Hartle is doing a great job as Ken Roczen’s mechanic these days so we thought that a chat with Billy would be interesting as his rider sits one point back of the points leader. 

Matt Lemoine was a great rider back in the day and Matt’s started a podcast talking to some current and former riders about their journeys in the sport. We’ll have Matt on to talk about that, his ups and downs after he hung up the boots and more. 

Yes, Phil Nicoletti will be on tonight to probably swear about something and at the same time, entertain us. 

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment. 

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. 

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857). 

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com

FLY Racing’s 2026 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info! 

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing

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