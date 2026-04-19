It was a banner day for the factory Yamaha effort at the Cleveland Supercross. Cole Davies, rookie Landen Gordon (first podium), and Nate Thrasher complete a Star 250SX podium sweep as Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper land second and third, respectively, in 450SX.

Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager, has been hyping up the team's opportunity for a 250SX podium sweep for several weeks now, so after the race we caught him for a quick interview.

Said Hahn on the team’s success at the final Triple Crown race of 2026: