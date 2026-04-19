It was a banner day for the factory Yamaha effort at the Cleveland Supercross. Cole Davies, rookie Landen Gordon (first podium), and Nate Thrasher complete a Star 250SX podium sweep as Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper land second and third, respectively, in 450SX.
Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 Team General Manager, has been hyping up the team's opportunity for a 250SX podium sweep for several weeks now, so after the race we caught him for a quick interview.
Said Hahn on the team’s success at the final Triple Crown race of 2026:
"I feel like in some of the press conferences, we've been like, obviously putting it out there, trying to manifest all that stuff. But no, to do it, and then obviously the 450 team, I mean, all five riders that we had here tonight were on the podium. That's a huge deal for Monster [Energy], for Star, for everybody. I mean, Yamaha...I don't know, it's kind of surreal. Probably like how Landen [Gordon] feels right now, that first podium and everything like that for the team. This was freaking huge."
6 Total Podium Spots, 5 Star Yamaha Riders on the Podium
Cleveland - 250SX EastApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|2 - 1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|4 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|5 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
Cleveland - 450SXApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 1 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F