Round 14 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Cleveland SX as Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) won the 250SX East Division overall and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) took the 450SX overall win.

Cole Davies (third on the night) continues to lead the 250SX East Division championship standings as Hunter Lawrence (Honda) has a one-point lead over Roczen in the 450SX standings.