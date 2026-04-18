Weege Show: Ken Roczen, Mr Cleveland

Jason Weigandt walks and talks after Monster Energy Supercross in Cleveland, where Ken Roczen owned the town. Multiple hit events on Friday were followed by a huge win on Saturday, coinciding with Hunter Lawrence falling to many times on a slippery, rain-lashed track, and now the points are nearly tied between the two with three to go. Wow! Here's Ken and some of his biggest fans. The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Motosport.com/win where you can win the ultimate race bike thanks to ClubMX.