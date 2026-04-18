Weege Show: Cleveland SX Preview, Moranz on Netflix, Malcolm and JCoop

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview Cleveland's return to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, with Kevin Moranz talking about his role in a new Netflix Series (for real!), Mitchell Harrison on goals as a privateer, and then some media conference sound bytes from Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart on a deep field in the 450 class. Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence is taking his Honda into action with the red plate this weekend. Can he hold it?