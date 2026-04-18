Watch Video: Eli Tomac Takes Big Hit in Qualifying Crash in Whoops at Cleveland Supercross [Update: OUT For Remainder of Day]
Late in the first 450SX Group A first qualifying session, Eli Tomac had a crash in the whoops that brought the session to a halt with a red flag.
Tomac put down a 46.121, which sat second in the session to Cooper Webb's 46.017 when the Colorado native crashed hard in the whoops. He got sideways and looked to hit the top of a whoop with his right shoulder. Tomac was slow to get up and just sat as he was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew as the session was brought to a halt. The Colorado native was helped to his feet. He walked over and got onto the back of the medical cart, sitting up as his mechanic Jade Dungey rode his bike off through the tunnel.
The session resumed but it was Webb’s time that stood as the top time. Tomac’s time was still second. Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.
Tomac down hard in the whoops 😳— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 18, 2026
He is slow to get up as he nurses his right shoulder… #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/I40Jy2m0af
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|15:36.170
|46.017
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|8:31.650
|0.105
|46.121
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|16:14.360
|0.201
|46.322
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:30.077
|0.024
|46.346
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|16:18.682
|0.101
|46.447
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Tomac Initial Update
Our Jason Weigandt, working with the broadcast crew today, reported Tomac banged up his right shoulder and his hip in his crash about hour ago.
Haley Shanley said she did get confirmation that Tomac is out of the Alpinestars medical rig and initial reports are that nothing is broken.
"He banged his right shoulder and hip in that crash. They did tell me that the X-Ray and ultrasound show that nothing is broken. So, for now, he's going to rest up and they're going to see how he feels for the next session. So, they are not saying he is out as of now. And again, those preliminary scans say that nothing is broken."
We will see if Tomac lines up for the second session here shortly, as they are schedule to be on track at 10:49 a.m. Again, he was second fastest in the first session.
🚨Eli Tomac has exited the @alpinestars medical unit. His preliminary scans have come back clear, and he will attempt to ride in Q2 🚨 #SupercrossLIVE #SMX #KTM pic.twitter.com/GtuxoagzC8— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 18, 2026
Tomac is IN for This Second Session
Eli Tomac is going to lineup in this second session. He and his mechanic just walked out of the tunnel here as the 450SX group A session will start in five minutes. This is a good sign.
Eli Tomac is going to lineup in this session session.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
He and his mechanic just walked out of the tunnel here as the 450SX group A session will start in five minutes.
This is a good sign.#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026
Second Qualifying Session
450SX Group A - Note: Tomac left session early
The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cooper Webb with the fake holeshot. Eli Tomac let up halfway down the starting straight and was one of the last five riders circulating the track. Tomac did one lap, a 1:14 slow lap, before stopping, picking up his mechanic and riding off through the tunnel. Not a great sign, but maybe he rests up and is able to still race tonight. We will see.
He was dead last in the 450SX A second session, and his first qualifying time was 12th fastest overall.
We will update this post with his status when more information becomes available.
And Tomac just left this session after one slow lap, a 1:14.477.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
He picked up his mechanic and rode off through the tunnel.#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 https://t.co/ldZA9I4pZ9
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|19
|Eli Tomac
|1:14.477
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|12
|Eli Tomac
|8:31.650
|+1.802
|46.121
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
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UPDATE: Tomac OUT for Remainder of Cleveland SX
Breaking news: Eli Tomac is OUT for the remainder of today's Cleveland SX. Tomac had a big crash in the whoops in the first qualifying session. Initial reports showed nothing was broken. The KTM rider lined up for the second qualifying session but did one lap and pulled off. He qualified 12th overall based on his time from the first session.
However, KTM has announced Tomac is officially OUT for the remainder of the day as "ongoing pain in his hip has sidelined him for this afternoon."
Tomac entered the day third in the championship, 15 points down on Hunter Lawrence and five down on Ken Roczen.