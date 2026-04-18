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Watch Video: Eli Tomac Takes Big Hit in Qualifying Crash in Whoops at Cleveland Supercross [Update: OUT For Remainder of Day]

April 18, 2026, 10:30am
Watch Video: Eli Tomac Takes Big Hit in Qualifying Crash in Whoops at Cleveland Supercross [Update: OUT For Remainder of Day]
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Late in the first 450SX Group A first qualifying session, Eli Tomac had a crash in the whoops that brought the session to a halt with a red flag.

Tomac put down a 46.121, which sat second in the session to Cooper Webb's 46.017 when the Colorado native crashed hard in the whoops. He got sideways and looked to hit the top of a whoop with his right shoulder. Tomac was slow to get up and just sat as he was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew as the session was brought to a halt. The Colorado native was helped to his feet. He walked over and got onto the back of the medical cart, sitting up as his mechanic Jade Dungey rode his bike off through the tunnel.

The session resumed but it was Webb’s time that stood as the top time. Tomac’s time was still second. Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.

Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 15:36.170 46.017 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 8:31.650 0.105 46.121 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 16:14.360 0.201 46.322 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:30.077 0.024 46.346 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 16:18.682 0.101 46.447 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
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    AL2_4037 Align Media
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Tomac Initial Update

Our Jason Weigandt, working with the broadcast crew today, reported Tomac banged up his right shoulder and his hip in his crash about hour ago.

Haley Shanley said she did get confirmation that Tomac is out of the Alpinestars medical rig and initial reports are that nothing is broken.

"He banged his right shoulder and hip in that crash. They did tell me that the X-Ray and ultrasound show that nothing is broken. So, for now, he's going to rest up and they're going to see how he feels for the next session. So, they are not saying he is out as of now. And again, those preliminary scans say that nothing is broken."

We will see if Tomac lines up for the second session here shortly, as they are schedule to be on track at 10:49 a.m. Again, he was second fastest in the first session.

Tomac is IN for This Second Session

Eli Tomac is going to lineup in this second session. He and his mechanic just walked out of the tunnel here as the 450SX group A session will start in five minutes. This is a good sign.

Second Qualifying Session

450SX Group A - Note: Tomac left session early

The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cooper Webb with the fake holeshot. Eli Tomac let up halfway down the starting straight and was one of the last five riders circulating the track. Tomac did one lap, a 1:14 slow lap, before stopping, picking up his mechanic and riding off through the tunnel. Not a great sign, but maybe he rests up and is able to still race tonight. We will see.

He was dead last in the 450SX A second session, and his first qualifying time was 12th fastest overall. 

We will update this post with his status when more information becomes available.

Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
19 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 1:14.477 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
12 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 8:31.650 +1.802 46.121 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
  • Supercross

    Cleveland

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    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
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      April 18 - 9:00 AM
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      April 18 - 9:00 AM
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      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
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      April 18 - 3:00 PM
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      April 19 - 2:00 PM
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Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

UPDATE: Tomac OUT for Remainder of Cleveland SX

Breaking news: Eli Tomac is OUT for the remainder of today's Cleveland SX.Tomac had a big crash in the whoops in the first qualifying session. Initial reports showed nothing was broken. The KTM rider lined up for the second qualifying session but did one lap and pulled off. He qualified 12th overall based on his time from the first session.

However, KTM has announced Tomac is officially OUT for the remainder of the day as "ongoing pain in his hip has sidelined him for this afternoon."

Tomac entered the day third in the championship, 15 points down on Hunter Lawrence and five down on Ken Roczen.



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