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Live Written Updates and Results From Cleveland Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Cleveland Supercross

April 18, 2026, 8:30am
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans. For the first since 1995, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back in The Land! With just four races remaining in the 2026 season, Huntington Bank Field hosts not only a long-awaited return to Ohio—becoming the latest venue to host an AMA Supercross race—but also the final Triple Crown of the ’26 season, adding another factor of unpredictability. Rain this afternoon could also be a variant here on the shore of Lake Erie.

All eyes are on the top riders in both the 250SX East and the 450SX title fight. Cole Davies enters with a 19-point gap on Seth Hammaker in the 250SX East Division Championship as today is their eighth round (of ten rounds). Davies has not been beat in a main event by a 250SX East rider since the Daytona SX, when Hammaker won. Since then, Davies has finished either second to Haiden Deegan at the 250SX East/West Showdowns or won the East Division-only races. Will that trend continue today? Or can Hammaker finally get a significant points swing his direction? Could other riders, such as Daxton Bennick, Nate Thrasher, Drew Adams, or Coty Schock, steal a win from the top two competitors today?

  • Seeing double? Yup! Triple Crown races mean two bikes can go through tech. Here are Hunter Lawrence's Honda CRF450R race machines for today.
    Seeing double? Yup! Triple Crown races mean two bikes can go through tech. Here are Hunter Lawrence's Honda CRF450R race machines for today. Align Media
  • Cole Davies' Yamaha YZ250F bikes for today.
    Cole Davies' Yamaha YZ250F bikes for today. Align Media

In the 450SX Class, Hunter Lawrence got back on track last weekend with a statement win in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. In the home of the Titans, Hunter went from being hunted…back to the hunter. His growth this year has been truly incredible: remember, he had zero 450SX wins entering the season (19 starts total) and he now has four wins in the last seven races. He comes into the day with a 10-point gap on Ken Roczen and a 15-point gap on Eli Tomac. Today could truly be a deciding factor in this championship, especially if we get rain today that changes the track conditions.

As we saw last weekend though, there are more than just those three riders doing well at the moment, as Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, Cooper Webb, and even Justin Hill were all riding well last weekend. One—or more—could land on the podium and bump down points from the title favorites. Remember, Webb won the Houston SX Triple Crown without winning a race. Could the #1 get his second win of the season tonight?

450SX Triple Crown Results in 2026

EventRound | CoastRace 1 WinnerRace 2 WinnerRace 3 WinnerOverall WinnerOther/Notes:
Houston SXRound 4 | 250SX WestKen RoczenHunter LawrenceEli TomacCooper Webb (4-2-3)Four different winners total on the night
Indianapolis SXRound 9 | 250SX EastKen RoczenJustin CooperHunter LawrenceHunter Lawrence (2-4-1)Three different Race winners
Cleveland SXRound 14 | 250SX EastTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

Shout-out to Eli Tomac for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians’ baseball game last night! Watch Tomac's pitch below.

Again, weather could play a factor here today. The temperature today is expected to get into the low 70s, with some afternoon rain. With this in the forecast for the last week, the SMX Track Crew and the operations team did the best they could to prep for expected weather, building and covering the track. The final touches were put finishes up yesterday afternoon ahead of the 4 p.m. track walk. Hopefully, today will work out fine. Add in the fact that today is a Triple Crown and we could see some varied results all day long. Qualifying is extra important here as we will only take the top 18 riders directly from qualifying, and the final four spots in the Triple Crown main program races will come from the last chance qualifier races.

Watch the two videos below: our injury report/weekend preview and our press day with 15 total interviews!

Recommended Reading

Video: Cleveland SX Press Day Interviews with Ian Harrison, Bill Heras, Schock, Stewart, Bennick, Ramsey, Clason, and More Fri Apr 17 Video: Cleveland SX Press Day Interviews with Ian Harrison, Bill Heras, Schock, Stewart, Bennick, Ramsey, Clason, and More Video: Cleveland Supercross Preview and Injury Report Thu Apr 16 Video: Cleveland Supercross Preview and Injury Report

And here is today’s race day schedule, plus the broadcast schedule.

2026 Cleveland SX schedule
2026 Cleveland SX schedule SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     Triple Crown
    Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 19 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Pics from Friday afternoon's track walk. Riders will be on track soon!

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

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