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  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
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  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
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Supercross
Nashville
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450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
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Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Kay de Wolf
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  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
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Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
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  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Cleveland SX, The Dukes Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Cleveland SX, The Dukes Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

April 17, 2026, 6:00am
Trentino, Italy MXGP of Trentino (Italy)FIM Motocross World Championship

The 14th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 18, as Huntington Bank hosts the Cleveland Supercross. This will be round 14 for the 450SX championship and round eight for the 250SX East Division championship. It will also be the third and final Triple Crown race of the season.

Check out how to watch the Cleveland SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for Cleveland: Triple Crown races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Mine Made Adventure Park in Leburn, Kentucky. The Dukes will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round five MXGP of Trentino. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     Triple Crown
    Saturday, April 18
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 19 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

The Dukes GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, April 19
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 18 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 18 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      April 18 - 8:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 18 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 18 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      April 19 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      April 19 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 19 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 19 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 19 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 19 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 19 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 19 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Trentino MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     250SX East
    Triple Crown
    Saturday, April 18
    Huntington Bank Field
    Cleveland, OH United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical Inspection
    4:00pm4:30pm 4:00pm – 4:30pm Rider Track Walk
    4:30pm4:45pm 4:30pm – 4:45pm Rider's Meeting (Podium)
    4:45pm5:00pm 4:45pm – 5:00pm Chapel Service (Podium)
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    6:00am3:00pm 6:00am – 3:00pm Industry Services
    6:00am7:30am 6:00am – 7:30am AMA Registration
    5:00am 5:00am Working Paddock Hours
    7:00am 7:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    9:00am12:30pm 9:00am – 12:30pm Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    8:00am 8:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    2:00pm 2:00pm FanFest Close
    8:30am8:42am 8:30am – 8:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    8:47am8:59am 8:47am – 8:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:04am9:16am 9:04am – 9:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:21am9:33am 9:21am – 9:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:38am9:50am 9:38am – 9:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    9:55am10:07am 9:55am – 10:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    10:07am10:17am 10:07am – 10:17am Promoter Track Walk #1
    10:17am10:22am 10:17am – 10:22am Track Maintenance
    10:22am10:34am 10:22am – 10:34am 250 Group C Qualifying
    10:39am10:51am 10:39am – 10:51am 250 Group B Qualifying
    10:56am11:08am 10:56am – 11:08am 250 Group A Qualifying
    11:08am11:18am 11:08am – 11:18am Track Maintenance
    11:18am11:30am 11:18am – 11:30am 450 Group A Qualifying
    11:35am11:47am 11:35am – 11:47am 450 Group B Qualifying
    11:52am12:04pm 11:52am – 12:04pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    12:04pm12:19pm 12:04pm – 12:19pm Track Maintenance
    12:19pm12:26pm 12:19pm – 12:26pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    12:29pm12:36pm 12:29pm – 12:36pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    12:36pm12:46pm 12:36pm – 12:46pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    12:46pm12:56pm 12:46pm – 12:56pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    12:56pm2:15pm 12:56pm – 2:15pm Track Maintenance
    2:30pm3:00pm 2:30pm – 3:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    3:01pm3:04pm 3:01pm – 3:04pm 250 Race #1 - Sighting Lap NBC Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:06pm3:18pm 3:06pm – 3:18pm 250 Race #1 NBC Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:18pm3:26pm 3:18pm – 3:26pm 250 Race #1 - Victory Circle NBC Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:26pm3:29pm 3:26pm – 3:29pm 450 Race #1 - Sighting Lap NBC Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:31pm3:45pm 3:31pm – 3:45pm 450 Race #1
    3:45pm3:52pm 3:45pm – 3:52pm 450 Race #1 - Victory Circle
    3:52pm4:12pm 3:52pm – 4:12pm Track Maintenance
    4:12pm4:24pm 4:12pm – 4:24pm 250 Race #2
    4:24pm4:33pm 4:24pm – 4:33pm 250 Race #2 - Victory Circle
    4:33pm4:47pm 4:33pm – 4:47pm 450 Race #2
    4:47pm4:53pm 4:47pm – 4:53pm 450 Race #2 - Victory Circle
    4:53pm5:04pm 4:53pm – 5:04pm Track Maintenance
    5:04pm5:07pm 5:04pm – 5:07pm 250 Race #3 - Sighting Lap
    5:09pm5:21pm 5:09pm – 5:21pm 250 Race #3
    5:21pm5:31pm 5:21pm – 5:31pm 250 Race #3 - Victory Circle
    5:31pm5:34pm 5:31pm – 5:34pm 450 Race #3 - Sighting Lap
    5:36pm5:50pm 5:36pm – 5:50pm 450 Race #3
    5:50pm6:00pm 5:50pm – 6:00pm 450 Race #3 - Victory Circle
Cleveland Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All times local to Cleveland, Ohio (Eastern time).

Cleveland SX schedule
Cleveland SX schedule SMX

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Times local to Society Hill, South Carolina (Eastern time).

Friday, April 17, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00pm – 9:00pm Live Entertainment: Roy Caudill
    Country Singer-Songwriter from Hazard, Kentucky
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, April 18, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am – 10:45am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am – 1:45pm Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am – 1:00pm Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, April 19, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Cleveland Supercross

Cleveland Supercross Race Center

Cleveland Supercross Injury Report

Cleveland Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Revised: April 14 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
35 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
37 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Revised: April 14 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

The Dukes GNCC

The Dukes GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

SX Preview Show: Episode 5, The 250s Mon Jan 1 SX Preview Show: Episode 5, The 250s SX Preview Show: Episode 4, Changes Are Coming Wed Dec 27 SX Preview Show: Episode 4, Changes Are Coming SX Preview Show: Episode 3, Mystery Men Sat Dec 23 SX Preview Show: Episode 3, Mystery Men SX Preview Show: Episode 2, Contenders Wanted Mon Dec 18 SX Preview Show: Episode 2, Contenders Wanted SX Preview Show: Episode 1, #Whosnext? Tue Dec 12 SX Preview Show: Episode 1, #Whosnext?

Follow

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Grand National Cross Country Series

X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Huntington Bank Field
Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114

Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina
Track Address: 1217 Moree Road Society Hill SC  29593

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Cleveland Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round 14.

  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview01
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview02
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview03
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview04
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd14_Cleveland_Overview05
    Rd14_Cleveland_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

The Dukes GNCC Layout
The Dukes GNCC Layout GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 161
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 121
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 103
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 270
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 260
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 242
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 213
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 84
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 71
3Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 57
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 56
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 89
2Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 81
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 75
5Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 69
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 106
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 97
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 84
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 66
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 64
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 205
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 181
3Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 166
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 162
5Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 153
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 192
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 178
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 162
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 160
5Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 149
Full Standings
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