The 14th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, April 18, as Huntington Bank hosts the Cleveland Supercross. This will be round 14 for the 450SX championship and round eight for the 250SX East Division championship. It will also be the third and final Triple Crown race of the season.
Check out how to watch the Cleveland SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for Cleveland: Triple Crown races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Mine Made Adventure Park in Leburn, Kentucky. The Dukes will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round five MXGP of Trentino. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
ClevelandTriple Crown
Saturday, April 18
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)April 19 - 2:00 PM
-
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
The DukesSaturday, April 18
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy)EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 19
- Studio ShowLiveApril 18 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveApril 18 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveApril 18 - 8:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveApril 18 - 8:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveApril 18 - 9:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveApril 18 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveApril 18 - 11:15 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveApril 19 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveApril 19 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 19 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 19 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 19 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 19 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 19 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 19 - 11:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Cleveland250SX East
Triple Crown
Saturday, April 18
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical Inspection 4:00pm – 4:30pm 4:00pm – 4:30pm Rider Track Walk 4:30pm – 4:45pm 4:30pm – 4:45pm Rider's Meeting (Podium) 4:45pm – 5:00pm 4:45pm – 5:00pm Chapel Service (Podium) 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 6:00am – 3:00pm 6:00am – 3:00pm Industry Services 6:00am – 7:30am 6:00am – 7:30am AMA Registration 5:00am 5:00am Working Paddock Hours 7:00am 7:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 9:00am – 12:30pm 9:00am – 12:30pm Race Day Live 8:00am 8:00am FanFest/Doors Open 2:00pm 2:00pm FanFest Close 8:30am – 8:42am 8:30am – 8:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 8:47am – 8:59am 8:47am – 8:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:04am – 9:16am 9:04am – 9:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:21am – 9:33am 9:21am – 9:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:38am – 9:50am 9:38am – 9:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:55am – 10:07am 9:55am – 10:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:07am – 10:17am 10:07am – 10:17am Promoter Track Walk #1 10:17am – 10:22am 10:17am – 10:22am Track Maintenance 10:22am – 10:34am 10:22am – 10:34am 250 Group C Qualifying 10:39am – 10:51am 10:39am – 10:51am 250 Group B Qualifying 10:56am – 11:08am 10:56am – 11:08am 250 Group A Qualifying 11:08am – 11:18am 11:08am – 11:18am Track Maintenance 11:18am – 11:30am 11:18am – 11:30am 450 Group A Qualifying 11:35am – 11:47am 11:35am – 11:47am 450 Group B Qualifying 11:52am – 12:04pm 11:52am – 12:04pm 450 Group C Qualifying 12:04pm – 12:19pm 12:04pm – 12:19pm Track Maintenance 12:19pm – 12:26pm 12:19pm – 12:26pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 12:29pm – 12:36pm 12:29pm – 12:36pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 12:36pm – 12:46pm 12:36pm – 12:46pm Promoter Track Walk #2 12:46pm – 12:56pm 12:46pm – 12:56pm Promoter Track Walk #3 12:56pm – 2:15pm 12:56pm – 2:15pm Track Maintenance 2:30pm – 3:00pm 2:30pm – 3:00pm Opening Ceremonies 3:01pm – 3:04pm 3:01pm – 3:04pm 250 Race #1 - Sighting Lap 3:06pm – 3:18pm 3:06pm – 3:18pm 250 Race #1 3:18pm – 3:26pm 3:18pm – 3:26pm 250 Race #1 - Victory Circle 3:26pm – 3:29pm 3:26pm – 3:29pm 450 Race #1 - Sighting Lap 3:31pm – 3:45pm 3:31pm – 3:45pm 450 Race #1 3:45pm – 3:52pm 3:45pm – 3:52pm 450 Race #1 - Victory Circle 3:52pm – 4:12pm 3:52pm – 4:12pm Track Maintenance 4:12pm – 4:24pm 4:12pm – 4:24pm 250 Race #2 4:24pm – 4:33pm 4:24pm – 4:33pm 250 Race #2 - Victory Circle 4:33pm – 4:47pm 4:33pm – 4:47pm 450 Race #2 4:47pm – 4:53pm 4:47pm – 4:53pm 450 Race #2 - Victory Circle 4:53pm – 5:04pm 4:53pm – 5:04pm Track Maintenance 5:04pm – 5:07pm 5:04pm – 5:07pm 250 Race #3 - Sighting Lap 5:09pm – 5:21pm 5:09pm – 5:21pm 250 Race #3 5:21pm – 5:31pm 5:21pm – 5:31pm 250 Race #3 - Victory Circle 5:31pm – 5:34pm 5:31pm – 5:34pm 450 Race #3 - Sighting Lap 5:36pm – 5:50pm 5:36pm – 5:50pm 450 Race #3 5:50pm – 6:00pm 5:50pm – 6:00pm 450 Race #3 - Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All times local to Cleveland, Ohio (Eastern time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Times local to Society Hill, South Carolina (Eastern time).
Friday, April 17, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 8:00pm – 9:00pm Live Entertainment: Roy Caudill
Country Singer-Songwriter from Hazard, Kentucky
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, April 18, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am – 10:45am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am – 1:45pm Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am – 1:00pm Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, April 19, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Cleveland Supercross
Cleveland Supercross Race Center
Cleveland Supercross Injury Report
Cleveland Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|35
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|37
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
The Dukes GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Follow
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Huntington Bank Field
Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114
Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina
Track Address: 1217 Moree Road Society Hill SC 29593
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Cleveland Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track layout for round 14.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|161
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|121
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|103
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|270
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|260
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|242
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|213
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|84
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|71
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|57
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|56
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|89
|2
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|75
|5
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|69
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|106
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|84
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|66
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|64
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|205
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|181
|3
|Liam Everts
|166
|4
|Camden McLellan
|162
|5
|Guillem Farres
|153
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|192
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|178
|3
|Tom Vialle
|162
|4
|Romain Febvre
|160
|5
|Tim Gajser
|149