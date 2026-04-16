What Does the Cleveland SX Layout Look Like? Watch Track Map Video
April 16, 2026, 2:30pm
Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live
The Cleveland Supercross, the 14th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on April 18.
Take a lap around Huntington Bank Field for round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
- Supercross
ClevelandTriple Crown
Saturday, April 18
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)April 19 - 2:00 PM
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