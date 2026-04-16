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Updates on Ferry, Linville, and More For Cleveland Supercross

Updates on Ferry, Linville, and More For Cleveland Supercross

April 16, 2026, 11:30am
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 14th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has an ongoing thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can be on the bike. As a result, he’s stepped away from racing for the time being.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia has been out since the season opener where he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike and wants to know if you think he should return for some supercross...

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the supercross season.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out

Bogle sustained a concussion in St. Louis and missed Nashville. He'll also miss Cleveland.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner, who injured his hand earlier this year, is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.

Forkner is eyeing up a return to action in the 250 Class in Pro Motocross.
Forkner is eyeing up a return to action in the 250 Class in Pro Motocross. Align Media

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire’s handlebars came down on his foot when he crashed while practicing and two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals was the result. He’s working on being ready for Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence is out due to a fractured foot/ankle which he sustained while practicing before the season.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller is out due to a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia, all of which he sustained in Glendale.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg suffered a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego and is out for the supercross season.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out

Plessinger is most likely out for the supercross season as he recovers from a labral tear in his hip sustained in Birmingham.

We probably won't see The Cowboy before the season ends.
We probably won't see The Cowboy before the season ends. Align Media

250SX East Division

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown is out due to a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham.

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran broke his collarbone before the start of the season, then crashed on the same collarbone when he got back to racing in Detroit. He’s out for Cleveland.

Evan Ferry – Knee, Leg | Out

Ferry pulled out of Nashville after crashing during qualifying and tweaking his right knee and lower leg. Turns out he tore his ACL and will undergo surgery this week.

Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out

Masterpool tore his labrum while getting ready for Arlington. He’s out for the season.

Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out

Oehlhof is out for the season with a broken femur.

Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out

Park tore his labrum in Birmingham and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out

Shelley is out for the time being with a broken foot, which he injured in Indianapolis

Jo Shimoda – Ankle | Out

Shimoda is out for the rest of supercross due to a small fracture on his left fibula, which he sustained when he was landed on in St. Louis.

Shimoda will have to take a break from celebrating while he heals up.
Shimoda will have to take a break from celebrating while he heals up. Align Media

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the season after injuring his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume racing on May 2 in Denver, Colorado.

Julien Beaumer – Back

Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms

Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists.

Jack Chambers – Wrist

Chambers is out with a broken wrist he sustained while practicing.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder

Hymas is back on the bike after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.

Matti Jorgensen – Wrist

Jorgensen is out for the season due to a dislocated and broken his wrist suffered while practicing.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung 

Linville crashed before the season and broke five ribs, lacerated his liver, and collapsed a lung. He was set to make his debut with Triumph Racing in St. Louis, but a small crash delayed his return. Triumph has since decided to enter in the 250SX West Division and he'll be back for Denver.

Avery Long - Foot

Long is out for the St. Louis SX showdown with a broken foot.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder

McAdoo is out after a crash in Seattle in which he fractured the top of his humerus.

Carson Mumford - Shoulder, Arm

Mumford is "undergoing treatment for ongoing shoulder and arm issues."

Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out

Mosiman hopes to be back for Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.

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