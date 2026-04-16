Updates on Ferry, Linville, and More For Cleveland Supercross

The 14th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out
Anderson has an ongoing thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can be on the bike. As a result, he’s stepped away from racing for the time being.
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia has been out since the season opener where he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike and wants to know if you think he should return for some supercross...
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the supercross season.
Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out
Bogle sustained a concussion in St. Louis and missed Nashville. He'll also miss Cleveland.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner, who injured his hand earlier this year, is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire’s handlebars came down on his foot when he crashed while practicing and two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals was the result. He’s working on being ready for Pro Motocross.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is out due to a fractured foot/ankle which he sustained while practicing before the season.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller is out due to a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia, all of which he sustained in Glendale.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg suffered a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego and is out for the supercross season.
Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out
Plessinger is most likely out for the supercross season as he recovers from a labral tear in his hip sustained in Birmingham.
250SX East Division
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown is out due to a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran broke his collarbone before the start of the season, then crashed on the same collarbone when he got back to racing in Detroit. He’s out for Cleveland.
Evan Ferry – Knee, Leg | Out
Ferry pulled out of Nashville after crashing during qualifying and tweaking his right knee and lower leg. Turns out he tore his ACL and will undergo surgery this week.
Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out
Masterpool tore his labrum while getting ready for Arlington. He’s out for the season.
Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out
Oehlhof is out for the season with a broken femur.
Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out
Park tore his labrum in Birmingham and will miss the remainder of the season.
Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out
Shelley is out for the time being with a broken foot, which he injured in Indianapolis
Jo Shimoda – Ankle | Out
Shimoda is out for the rest of supercross due to a small fracture on his left fibula, which he sustained when he was landed on in St. Louis.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out for the season after injuring his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume racing on May 2 in Denver, Colorado.
Julien Beaumer – Back
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms
Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists.
Jack Chambers – Wrist
Chambers is out with a broken wrist he sustained while practicing.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder
Hymas is back on the bike after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.
Matti Jorgensen – Wrist
Jorgensen is out for the season due to a dislocated and broken his wrist suffered while practicing.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung
Linville crashed before the season and broke five ribs, lacerated his liver, and collapsed a lung. He was set to make his debut with Triumph Racing in St. Louis, but a small crash delayed his return. Triumph has since decided to enter in the 250SX West Division and he'll be back for Denver.
Avery Long - Foot
Long is out for the St. Louis SX showdown with a broken foot.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
McAdoo is out after a crash in Seattle in which he fractured the top of his humerus.
Carson Mumford - Shoulder, Arm
Mumford is "undergoing treatment for ongoing shoulder and arm issues."
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out
Mosiman hopes to be back for Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.