Updates on Ferry, Linville, and More For Cleveland Supercross

The 14th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has an ongoing thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can be on the bike. As a result, he’s stepped away from racing for the time being.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia has been out since the season opener where he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike and wants to know if you think he should return for some supercross...