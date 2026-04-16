Supercross Returns to Cleveland For the First Time Since 1995! JT on What to Expect

Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first time since 1995. It also marks the second of a run of five outdoor venues in a row to close out this series. While that may seem like a random nuance, the importance comes in the risk of weather. With a meaningful chance of rain on Saturday, this Triple Crown format could be a real doozy. Imagine if we get a heavy amount of rain at the wrong time and then factor in the quick turnaround and three races. The secondary bikes would be in play and a fire drill effort to service the primary bike for race three. Or, would we ditch the Triple Crown format as a precaution and revert back to the standard one main event? I have heard that could happen in an extreme case. It’s all conjecture for now but something interesting to consider for the long-awaited return to Ohio.
The track for Cleveland is fairly busy but if rain comes in a real way, watch for it to be significantly toned down before bikes hit the track. The start is a standard length (mid to long) into a left hand 180. There are six jumps on the first straightaway and they’re built in a way that 2-2-2 might be the way to go. I could see riders going 1-2-3 into the berm but if rain is in play, doubling will be the line.
A 180-bowl berm brings riders back along the sideline and set up for a seat bounce triple and then the standard supercross triple. Riders will want to land on their left-hand side, allowing for an outside-to-inside arc across the next 90 degree right.
The next six jumps across the width of the stadium will likely be 2-3-1 or 2-2-2 if rain is a factor. Riders will once again want to cut across the inside of the next 90-degree corner and shorten the racetrack.
The next rhythm section has multiple options if it’s dry enough to execute them. The most likely will be to double from the inside, then 3-3-3 into the next berm. There is also a possibility to go 3-4-2 here or possibly 2-2, step on-off and triple, too. There are a few different ways but all of them seem relatively close in effectiveness. If dry, this will be the section to watch.
A netted 180 bowl berm fires riders back into the whoops and not having been to Cleveland in 31 years, who knows what these turn out to be. If it’s raining, they will be jumpers but if dry, the dirt make-up and build will determine these. With rain almost a certainty in the days leading up to the event, I would almost guarantee a more mellow build, but time will tell. A double exits the whoops and leads to another bowl berm to send riders back down the start straight in the opposite direction.
This entire section is reminiscent of 2007 St. Louis as riders hit the whoops and then bowl berm their way all the way back to the opposite corner of the stadium. A small double sends riders into an off-camber bowl berm that will have a tight inside line and outside line using the berm. The inside will set riders up for a tabletop over single while the outside requires a step-on step-off. The inside line will likely be the choice here to protect position.
The finish line is up next and into a tight 180 left and back into lap two (all the same as STL 2007).
I keep bringing up STL 2007 because it was a wild race with multiple incidents between Chad Reed and James Stewart in that corner before the finish. Check it out below.
Who’s Hot
Cole Davies has taken firm command of this 250SX East Division and while nothing is assured, his 19-point lead has been impressive to watch unfold.
Nate Thrasher did not start the season like he wanted but with a healthier shoulder, his results have gotten off the mat. He could win one of these next couple if things went his way.
Devin Simonson snagged the first podium of his career after Seth Hammaker’s penalty. Asterisks be damned, Simonson has been riding phenomenal.
Henry Miller continues to impress, backing up that fifth in Detroit with a sixth in Nashville.
Hunter Lawrence answered the bell, bouncing back with a win and extending his points gap to 10.
Cooper Webb snuck in another podium finish and while this isn’t the 2025 run he enjoyed, he continues to fight forward.
Justin Hill’s fifth place finish was a bit Simonson-ish with the penalty but don’t let that take away from the fact that JHill was on fire all day.
Who’s Not
Jordon Smith had a tough week and Saturday didn’t help.
Eli Tomac had his worst main event ride of the season and at a time where it felt like he was turning the ship around. Cleveland could be the most pivotal round of the series for Tomac. It truly feels like it’s win Cleveland or it’s over.
Bold Predictions
Both winners of the main events add to an incredibly long list of visitors that have won in the Browns home stadium.
Dylan Ferrandis games the system and cuts several sections of the racetrack without passing anyone and only receives the one position penalty.
Aaron Plessinger sees the forecast and decides to give Cleveland a whirl.