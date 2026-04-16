MXGP Heads to Pietramurata (Italy) for Round 5 MXGP of Trentino This Weekend

He is just one of eight previous Trentino winners to line-up this weekend, at a circuit which saw its first GP in 1987, won by Italian Massimo Contini on a 125cc Cagiva. Jeffrey Herlings, currently second in the World Championship for Honda HRC Petronas, has won here five times in total, and would dearly love to match Gajser’s record in a season where he is facing one of the toughest challenges of his career!

Current MXGP red plate holder Lucas Coenen has won five of the last six GP races in 2026 for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but the teenager has never finished on the podium here, with a best of fourth in last year’s event. His chasers will hope that lack of form continues, so that they can dent the confidence of the points leader with a four-week break to come afterwards!

Reigning MX2 World Champion Simon Längenfelder has taken three out of four GP wins with the number one plate on his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine, but he has also yet to win overall at Pietramurata, scoring just one podium result in 2024! His main challenger in the points standings, Sacha Coenen, has just as many podium results at Trentino as his twin brother. Yes, that means zero! With a perfect record of Qualifying Race victories so far in 2026 for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, he will be another set to correct his record at this iconic venue!

The EMX250 European Championship class heads to Trentino for its fourth round of 2026, and the bad news for the chasing pack is that Francisco Garcia, who has won all but one race of the season so far for Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, was also victorious here last year! Sardegna winner Nikolaj Skovbjerg has jumped into second in the standings for MX-Handel Husqvarna Racing, but the Dane is an amazing 50 points back from the Spaniard! Garcia’s Australian teammate Jake Cannon had a nightmare at Riola and is another five points back. Top Italian in the series is last year’s EMX125 Champ, Nicolò Alvisi, who lies seventh for the Maddii Racing Honda ABF Italia squad, while Beddini Ducati Factory MX2 Team racer Simone Mancini will be hoping to bounce back from his Sardegna disaster at the track where he scored his only race win of last year!

There might be a few more Austrian fans joining the Pietramurata party as they have two young riders at the top of the EMX125 European Championship Presented by FMF Racing standings! Norman KTM Factory Rookies teamster Moritz Ernecker took his second overall win of the year in Sardegna, while his teammate Ricardo Bauer lost ground to sit 32 points behind. Frenchman Sleny Goyer took the second race victory for Yamaha Europe Monster Energy MJC, promoting himself to third in the series. Top Italian Andrea Uccellini will be the crowd favourite as he lies fifth for TM Moto CRD Motorsport, just ahead of his countryman David Cracco for Dreams Racing KTM.

After the sand-dance of Sardegna, the rocky slopes of Trentino will provide a very different show, but will the winners be the same? Tune in this weekend for an unmissable GP to round out the first quarter of the season! Already? Time flies when you’re having fun!