Four-time Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s champion, Kyleigh Stallings has signed with Storm Lake Honda/Buddy Brooks Racing for the 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) powered by Synchrony. Stalling’s, who has two WMX overall wins to her name, has rode Kawasaki’s for her entire pro career. Thanks to the resurgence of WMX, especially with second motos run on Saturdays for 2026 and aired live on Peacock, its given the opportunity for WMX racers to join already established teams. The six-round WMX championship starts June 5 at Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Stallings took to Instagram to make the announcement saying: