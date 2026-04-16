Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
Full Schedule

Eli Tomac to Throw First Pitch at Friday Night’s Cleveland Guardians Game at 5:55 p.m.

April 16, 2026, 10:15pm
Eli Tomac to Throw First Pitch at Friday Night’s Cleveland Guardians Game at 5:55 p.m.
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

There is a lot of hype in the return of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first time since 1995. 

Saturday's 14th round will be a day race Triple Crown...that might end up with some rain. Weather could mix up the title battles a little bit here in the home stretch of the 17-round championship. There is a lot to follow on the track! Plus, there is a lot going on in The Land this weekend.

The Cleveland Guardians are in a home series with the Baltimore Orioles for a few days and at tonight's game, Eli Tomac will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch! 

The game starts at 6:10 p.m., with Tomac scheduled to kickstart the evening (sorry for the pun) with his pitch at 5:55 p.m. Progressive Field (the Guardians' stadium) is just over one mile away from Huntington Bank Field (The Cleveland Browns' stadium that is hosting the SX race).

The Colorado native is known for his speed on a dirt bike, but how is his fastball? Let's see if all those visits to Angel Stadium (and the other MLB stadiums) over the years have paid off...

Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted