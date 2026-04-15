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Weege Show Wednesday: Was It Eli Or The Tire Choice?

April 15, 2026, 5:45pm
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt looks at the goods and bads for Eli Tomac's hopes to return to the top of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Nashville. Three sections of the track, specifically, sure looked costly with the scoop tire that only he chose to run. Plus Jalek Swoll comes to the races to explain that he's not done. Brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey and OnTrackSchool.com Shop https://yamaha-motor.com/shop/motorcycle/racerx and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more.

Video: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Rob Filebark

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