Top End Rebuild Kits That Keep You Running Strong

Every lap. Every ride day. Every time you tell yourself, “It’s probably fine for one more weekend.”

Every hour on your bike adds up.

That wear doesn’t show up all at once. It builds slowly in your top end until one day your bike doesn’t hit the same… doesn’t pull the same… or worse, doesn’t run at all.

Top end rebuilds aren’t optional. They’re part of staying in the game.

Why Top End Maintenance Matters

2-stroke or a 4-stroke, it doesn’t matter—your engine is constantly working under heat, pressure, and load.

Which is why even if you’re not swapping pistons every season like Carson Brown, your service manual still calls for:

Piston ring replacement

Fresh gaskets

Regular inspection of top-end components

Preventative > Catastrophic

Best case:

You’re rebuilding because it’s time. Worst case:

You waited too long.

Ideally, if you’re rebuilding, it’s due to preventative maintenance and not the alternative…catastrophic engine failure (though we still have you covered there with our Complete Engine Rebuild kits).

One Kit. Everything You Need.

This is where Vertex comes in. As part of the All Balls Racing Group family, Vertex delivers top-end rebuild kits that take the guesswork out of the job.

No piecing parts together. No wondering what you missed.

Piston, rings, wrist pin, circlips

Complete top end gasket set

Exact-fit sizing for your cylinder

Built for performance, durability, and real-world riding

Manufactured in Italy and the USA, Vertex components are designed to match or exceed OEM performance while holding up to the kind of riding most people won’t admit they put their bikes through.

See It in Action