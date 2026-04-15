Steve Matthes’ Oberservations From Nashville

It’s another week in the SX series and another drama filled day at a stadium. Just when you think you’ve got it figured out, things take a turn. Welcome to Observations from Nashville!

Ken Roczen was gone. He was going to win his third race in a row and probably be down two points to Hunter Lawrence. At least, that’s how I thought the movie was gonna go after Roczen grabbed the lead from Justin Hill (!!!) early in the race. Roczen even opened up an almost three second lead! The track was hard packed, it required great throttle control and body positioning to get traction and KENNY IS GREAT AT THIS. THE RACE WAS OVER, EVERYONE! HEAD OUT TO YOUR CARS TO BEAT THE TRAFFIC!

Only, it wasn’t. Not sure exactly what Kenny was having issues with, but he got caught by Hunter Lawrence and it wasn’t just the triple to the inside of the sand. Yes, that helped Lawrence out, but Kenny still had control of the race. He even adjusted to start using that inside line, which let him hold the gap for a little longer, but then he just sort of started making mistakes, to me his corners didn’t look “flowy”, and he lost the front end. That really did him in, he was unable to find a rhythm after that. Then he was in a battle with Hill for fourth and look at that, here comes Chase Sexton. In the end, he salvaged a podium, but he went from, in my head, two points down to ten down. Not a great night for the #94.

Oh yeah, Cooper Webb made his return to the podium for the first time in a month with a strong ride and much more reminiscent of the 2025 Cooper Webb. He was only the seventh fastest rider in the main event but also, he didn’t have much variance in his lap times. Good job Coop!