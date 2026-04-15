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Cade Clason "Excited" for SX Return to Cleveland: "I'm gonna have a ton of people there"

April 15, 2026, 1:30pm
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Saturday’s Cleveland SX Triple Crown at Huntington Bank Field will mark the return of SX to The Land for the first time since the 1990s. Ohio native Cade Clason is looking forward to his home race this weekend.

Clason, as well as fellow locals Logan Karnow, Jeremy Hand (whose family has roots in motocross industry), and more, are looking forward to their home race. Clason and Karnow even grew up racing together on mini bikes! Now they get to share the stage the stage at the professional level. Clason even took his bike down onto the field during a Cleveland Browns game this past fall to promote the race.

“My dad, he got a suite for the family and stuff like that, so they're gonna have a good time. I'm gonna have a ton of people there. We're gonna go to the indoor bike park before and after the race, and we're gonna make a week of it. So, it's cool to finally get to race in Cleveland.”

  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     Triple Crown
    Saturday, April 18
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 19 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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