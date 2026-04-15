Build: Kris Keefer

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Rob Filebark / Align Media

No one ever sent me the memo on how stressful it is to be a parent of a kid who is racing supercross. I am usually a pretty mellow dude and have been around racing and raced my whole life, but having a kid who is racing in the SMX Next portion of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series is a lot more than I thought it would be. Just slap on some parts, get stiffer suspension, and let him race, right? Well, the problem with that is that I know too much, and with that knowledge comes some responsibility to give my kid the tools that I think are the best so he doesn't have any excuses. Also, for me, there is a layer of safety that I must implement in his builds so that I know there will be no failures when he's going through a rhythm section or up the face of the triple. Supercross has a narrower window of failure than motocross, so I decided to give you some insight on what I think is the best and safest bike my kid can throw a leg over.

Parts Used:

Twisted Development

Head Work, Custom Valves/Valve Seats, Custom HC Piston, Vortex ECU, Electronic Fuel Pump, Tumbled Transmission

td-racing.com

Crank Works

Pro Rod Kit

crankworks.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Full Muffler System, Showa A-Kit Fork/Shock (valved/sprung for Aden), Shift Lever, Ignition Cover

procircuit.com

Dunlop

110/90-19 MX34, 80/100-21 MX3S

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Renthal

839 Fatbar, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 52T Rear Sprocket, 13T Front Sprocket

renthal.com

GUTS Racing

Green Seat Cover

gutsracing.com

Works Connection

Pro Launch Device (set to 160mm), Axle Blocks

worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Full Custom Team Green Graphic Kit

decalmx.com

Anchor Tape Co.

Frame Tape, Side Cover Tape

anchortapeco.com

DID

ERT3 116L Gold Chain

didchain.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Kit w/ Filter

twinairusa.com

VP Racing Fuels

Pro 6 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Polisport

Full Green Plastic, Foldable Motorcycle Stand

polisport.com