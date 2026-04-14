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How Many 250SX Podiums Does ClubMX Have in Supercross?

April 14, 2026, 2:35pm
How Many 250SX Podiums Does ClubMX Have in Supercross?
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many 250SX Podiums Does ClubMX Have in Supercross?

Devin Simonson etched his name into Monster Energy AMA Supercross history as a first-time podium finisher in the Nashville 250SX main event. You might be wondering, "How many podiums does the ClubMX team have?"

Well, we have you covered!

You might recall Maximus Vohland (Pittsburgh) and Coty Schock (Arlington Triple Crown) both landing on the podium in 2025. This was the first career podium for both riders. But did you remember that Garrett Marchbanks actually got the team's first 250SX podium back in 2021—in his first race with the team!

That first Club MX/Marchbanks podium took place at the 2021 Orlando 2 SX (yes Orlando served as the 250SX West opener in that strange COVID-19 season). He then pulled in two more podiums while on a ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F: the 2024 San Francisco mudder and the following weekend's San Diego SX (also a muddy race).

In total, the four riders—Marchbanks (three podiums), Schock, Vohland, and Simonson—combine for six total 250SX podiums for ClubMX Yamaha.

Poor Phil Nicoletti would have been on this list for a P3 at the '24 San Francisco SX, except Marchbanks passed his teammate for the final spot on the podium. Sorry, Phil!

Related: Devin Simonson on First Career Podium at Nashville SX: “Truly insane. I can't believe it”

ClubMX 250SX Podium Finishes

Devin Simonson

Devin Simonson

Laurinburg, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX EastApril 11, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Max Vohland

Max Vohland

Sacramento, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Supercross 
Pittsburgh 		250SX EastApril 26, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Coty Schock

Coty Schock

Dover, DE United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX WestFebruary 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Garrett Marchbanks

Garrett Marchbanks

Coalville, UT United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
San Francisco 		250SX WestJanuary 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Maximus Vohland at the 2025 Pittsburgh SX.
    Maximus Vohland at the 2025 Pittsburgh SX. Align Media
  • Coty Schock at the 2025 Arlington SX.
    Coty Schock at the 2025 Arlington SX. Align Media
  • Marchanks at the 2024 San Diego SX.
    Marchanks at the 2024 San Diego SX. Align Media
  • Marchanks at the 2024 San Francisco SX. Poor Phil finished fourth...this was almost a #36 photo!!
    Marchanks at the 2024 San Francisco SX. Poor Phil finished fourth...this was almost a #36 photo!! Align Media
  • Marchanks at the 2021 Orlando 2 SX.
    Marchanks at the 2021 Orlando 2 SX. Align Media

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