How Many 250SX Podiums Does ClubMX Have in Supercross?

Devin Simonson etched his name into Monster Energy AMA Supercross history as a first-time podium finisher in the Nashville 250SX main event. You might be wondering, "How many podiums does the ClubMX team have?"

Well, we have you covered!

You might recall Maximus Vohland (Pittsburgh) and Coty Schock (Arlington Triple Crown) both landing on the podium in 2025. This was the first career podium for both riders. But did you remember that Garrett Marchbanks actually got the team's first 250SX podium back in 2021—in his first race with the team!

That first Club MX/Marchbanks podium took place at the 2021 Orlando 2 SX (yes Orlando served as the 250SX West opener in that strange COVID-19 season). He then pulled in two more podiums while on a ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F: the 2024 San Francisco mudder and the following weekend's San Diego SX (also a muddy race).

In total, the four riders—Marchbanks (three podiums), Schock, Vohland, and Simonson—combine for six total 250SX podiums for ClubMX Yamaha.

Poor Phil Nicoletti would have been on this list for a P3 at the '24 San Francisco SX, except Marchbanks passed his teammate for the final spot on the podium. Sorry, Phil!

Related: Devin Simonson on First Career Podium at Nashville SX: “Truly insane. I can't believe it”

ClubMX 250SX Podium Finishes