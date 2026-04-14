Devin Simonson on First Career Podium at Nashville SX: “Truly insane. I can't believe it”

Devin Simonson has joined the elite club of riders to land a podium in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After coming through the checkered flag fourth at the Nashville SX, Simonson was promoted to third following a two-position penalty for Seth Hammaker. While Simonson would have liked it to come straight up instead of due to a penalty, he will still take it.

“Yeah, truly insane moment,” Simonson said right after the race. “Man, just never gave up in the main event and carnage at the front, and yeah, it ended up my best overall ever.

“Dude, honestly, it still hasn't set in yet,” he added. “Kind of lost for words, in a sense. Coming into this year, my best result ever was an eighth, and that was my rookie year, and the field was not deep at all. So yeah, like I said, truly insane. Can't believe it, but at the same time, you've got to be in it to win it sometimes, and I was there.”

Four of Simonson's five top-eight 250SX finishes have come in 2026, with the first one coming back in February 2021 (his rookie year, as he mentioned). Of his nine top-ten finishes, seven of them have come since 2025, including a few when he jumped back into supercross last year following an off-season wrist injury.

Simonson is arguably the most improved rider in SX this year and results have shown it. Good starts, good pace, good fitness. He has had a few wild moments, but you can tell see the improvement in speed and endurance every weekend.

He follows in the footsteps to land a podium for ClubMX, just as Garrett Marchbanks (three ClubMX podiums), Coty Schock (one podium), and Maximus Vohland (one podium) each have over the last few years.

Devin Simonson's Career Top-Ten 250SX Finishes