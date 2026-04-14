Devin Simonson on First Career Podium at Nashville SX: “Truly insane. I can't believe it”

Devin Simonson has joined the elite club of riders to land a podium in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After coming through the checkered flag fourth at the Nashville SX, Simonson was promoted to third following a two-position penalty for Seth Hammaker. While Simonson would have liked it to come straight up instead of due to a penalty, he will still take it.
“Yeah, truly insane moment,” Simonson said right after the race. “Man, just never gave up in the main event and carnage at the front, and yeah, it ended up my best overall ever.
“Dude, honestly, it still hasn't set in yet,” he added. “Kind of lost for words, in a sense. Coming into this year, my best result ever was an eighth, and that was my rookie year, and the field was not deep at all. So yeah, like I said, truly insane. Can't believe it, but at the same time, you've got to be in it to win it sometimes, and I was there.”
Four of Simonson's five top-eight 250SX finishes have come in 2026, with the first one coming back in February 2021 (his rookie year, as he mentioned). Of his nine top-ten finishes, seven of them have come since 2025, including a few when he jumped back into supercross last year following an off-season wrist injury.
Simonson is arguably the most improved rider in SX this year and results have shown it. Good starts, good pace, good fitness. He has had a few wild moments, but you can tell see the improvement in speed and endurance every weekend.
He follows in the footsteps to land a podium for ClubMX, just as Garrett Marchbanks (three ClubMX podiums), Coty Schock (one podium), and Maximus Vohland (one podium) each have over the last few years.
Devin Simonson's Career Top-Ten 250SX Finishes
Devin SimonsonLaurinburg, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
SupercrossNashville
|250SX East
|April 11, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX Showdown
|April 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|February 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossPittsburgh
|250SX East
|April 26, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossEast Rutherford
|250SX East
|April 19, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|450SX
|May 13, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
SupercrossIndianapolis 3
|250SX East
|February 6, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
Simonson posted on Instagram:
"Unreal…I’ve worked my a$$ off to be in this position. Thank you Brandon @clubmx for giving me this opportunity and believing in me before I believed in myself. P3 on the night in Nashville🤝 Gotta be in it to win it."
“Yeah, dude, I want more of it,” Simonson said on the podium finish. “This is just the beginning. …Yeah, man, I'm stoked."
Simonson went from a fill-in ride with the team to a podium finisher. And just a few days before the podium, he signed an extension for the entire 2027 SX season, as well as select AMA Pro Motocross rounds.
"Like I said earlier, I think some people would say they took a gamble on me or whatever, and they saw something in me before I really saw it in myself. So there was no question in my mind whether I wanted to stay or not. It was more up to them, and yeah, we sealed the deal two weeks ago, I think, so I'm stoked.
“I always believed in my capabilities during that time, but there were a lot of days, like summer 2024 at Club, when they were kind of throwing some things at me, saying that if something came up, I might be able to race,” he said. “And dude, I went all summer paying out of pocket, not only train there, but for my bike, just everything. So, there were a lot of days, long hot days, there that I was like, man, is this even worth it? Not that they're not telling me I'm doing a good job, but they wanted to see it out of me. And yeah, I think I've proved myself to them, not only. And now, starting to prove it to everyone else.”
After a wrist injury derailed his 2025 season, his goal was to stay healthy and be consistent. With that, came a new level of speed.
“Definitely notice it quite a bit,” he said on the speed this year. “I would say, at the start of the year, I was in third at Arlington for the opening laps, and I honestly got freight-trained because, dude, I had never been in that position before. So just having those guys around me, I made a lot of silly mistakes, and that's something that I have been working on back at Club, focusing on myself when I'm in those positions.”
His teammate Coty Schock has pushed him both on and off the track.
“There's not really a rivalry, I would say, between me and my teammates,” Simonson said. “It's a pretty cool dynamic that I'd say we have, man, we're all there and we all want to get better and we put everything into it. And going back to with Coty, that's one of my best friends off the track, and he's helped me a ton off the track, mentally, physically, especially a lot this off-season we did all of our training together, and then going back to World Supercross, we traveled the world together, so we're super good friends. That to me was a racing incident, and sometimes that happens when you have two guys going for it. So yeah, this moment for me is truly insane. Like I said, I don't think it's really set in yet, but insane.”
The once fill-in rider had a chip on his shoulder and landed the ClubMX team’s first podium finish of the 2026 season.
“Like I said, truly insane. I can't believe it. I did think about this last week, as most people would probably say: coming into the season, I was the fourth guy or whatever, and I was thinking this literally a week ago. I was like, how cool would it be to be the fourth guy to get the first podium for the team this year? And maybe some people are going to say it was given to me or whatever, but like I said earlier, you've got to be in it to win it sometimes, and I was there.”