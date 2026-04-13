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Watch: Nashville SX Video Highlights

April 13, 2026, 10:30am
Watch: Nashville SX Video Highlights
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 13 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Nashville SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX East Division main event as he continues to lead the championship standings. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 450SX win as he now retakes sole possession of the 450SX points lead.

Related: 

Nashville SX: Hammaker Penalized, Simonson Picks up First Career Podium Finish

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

And check out a post-race track walk from Cullin Park!

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.795 52.268 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:27.037 17.242 53.590 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 16:41.692 14.656 54.564 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.202 2.509 53.830 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:38.178 52.418 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:43.672 55.337 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:56.967 13.295 55.726 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 22:03.301 6.334 56.537 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:06.082 2.782 55.919 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:07.540 1.458 56.564 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 13, Nashville | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 4/11/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 13 Nashville | SuperMotocross 2026

Dunlop Track Walk - 2026 Nashville Supercross Post-Race (with Cullin Park)

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