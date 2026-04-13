Round 13 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Nashville SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX East Division main event as he continues to lead the championship standings. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 450SX win as he now retakes sole possession of the 450SX points lead.

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There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

And check out a post-race track walk from Cullin Park!