Watch: Nashville SX Video Highlights
April 13, 2026, 10:30am
Round 13 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Nashville SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX East Division main event as he continues to lead the championship standings. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the 450SX win as he now retakes sole possession of the 450SX points lead.
Related:
Nashville SX: Hammaker Penalized, Simonson Picks up First Career Podium Finish
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
And check out a post-race track walk from Cullin Park!
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
Nashville - 250SX EastApril 11, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:09.795
|52.268
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|16:27.037
|17.242
|53.590
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Devin Simonson
|16:41.692
|14.656
|54.564
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|16:44.202
|2.509
|53.830
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|16:38.178
|52.418
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Supercross
St. Louis - 450SXApril 4, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:43.672
|55.337
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:56.967
|13.295
|55.726
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|22:03.301
|6.334
|56.537
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Jorge Prado
|22:06.082
|2.782
|55.919
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Cooper Webb
|22:07.540
|1.458
|56.564
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F