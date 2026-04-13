Over the weekend, the fourth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Italy. In MX2, 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder who took the MX2 overall win over Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts. In MXGP, championship leader Lucas Conen took the overall win over Jeffrey Herlings and Kay de Wolf (first career 450 podium). Check out the full video highlights as Coenen and Herlings battled!

Read the full post-race report if you missed it.

View the results and championship standings below.