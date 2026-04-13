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Watch: MXGP of Sardegna Video Highlights

April 13, 2026, 12:00pm
Sardinia, Italy MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)FIM Motocross World Championship

Over the weekend, the fourth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Italy. In MX2, 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder who took the MX2 overall win over Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts. In MXGP, championship leader Lucas Conen took the overall win over Jeffrey Herlings and Kay de Wolf (first career 450 podium). Check out the full video highlights as Coenen and Herlings battled!

Read the full post-race report if you missed it.

View the results and championship standings below.

MXGP of Sardegna Results

MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2

April 12, 2026
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 1 KTM
2 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 4 Husqvarna
4 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 6 - 3 Triumph
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 9 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGP

April 12, 2026
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 2 Honda
3 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 4 - 3 Husqvarna
4 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 4 Kawasaki
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 5 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 205
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 181
3Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 166
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 162
5Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 153
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 192
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 178
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 162
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 160
5Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 149
Full Standings
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