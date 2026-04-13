After that, it was just therapy on the wrist. Hunter didn’t ride much in the week leading up to Nashville.

“I’ve been rehabbing my wrist as much as I can,” Lawrence explained. “You know when you get home on a Sunday and you’ve got to fly out on Thursday, it’s only a three or four day week at home so you’re trying to do as much as you can. Ice it, red light, hyberbaric, everything you can, recovery wise. I tried to rest it. I rode a little less this week, I tried to ride a little more last week and it wasn’t quite ready. You can only heal the body so fast sometimes.”

“They have a really good situation at home, they’ve invested in a hyperbaric chamber, red light therapy and all the stuff you can do,” said Lindstrom. “Unfortunately last week’s track was the worst track you could ride with a bad wrist. It wasn’t a great combination. To get on the podium was amazing.”

Hunter even said his mentality didn’t change when he found himself in second behind the streaking Roczen. His goal always is just to do his best. In Nashville Hunter started tripling in the sand and then diving to the inside in the next turn, that alone was worth over a second per lap over Roczen’s outside line. He couldn’t make the pass, though, and then Roczen caught onto that line and switched to it. It took a few more laps for Lawrence to figure out his next area to attack, and he closed back in. They battled again and when Roczen bobbled and couldn’t triple, Hunter had an opening. Through the next rhythm, Hunter tripled in, which was a slightly quicker rhythm than Roczen’s double-in. It was enough for Lawrence to get the lead, and from there Roczen, who was not feeling as sharp as he was the last few weekends, was more than happy to settle for a podium.

Was it more impactful for Hunter to have topped a championship rival in a straight-up fight? For some riders that could be the case, but Hunter didn’t see it that way, of course. Remember what he said:

“We’ve still got four more race and that’s a lot of racing. I’m just trying to get as many points and make up for the past two weekends and that’s honestly it.”

In four weekends we will know how big Nashville really was. Was it the final reset Lawrence needed to control the series to the end?