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Sat Apr 18
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Sun Apr 19
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Sat Apr 25
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Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 13, 2026, 9:30am
Sardinia, Italy MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)FIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 13 (of 17) - Nashville SX in Nashville, Tenneessee

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.795 52.268 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:27.037 17.242 53.590 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 16:41.692 14.656 54.564 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.202 2.509 53.830 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:38.178 52.418 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Henry Miller Henry Miller 16:44.673 6.495 54.220 Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
7 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:53.981 9.308 55.143 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Nick Romano Nick Romano 17:01.995 8.015 54.324 Bayside, NY United States Kawasaki KX250
9 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin 16:10.685 1 Lap 56.064 Ubly, MI United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Drew Adams Drew Adams 16:11.903 1.218 53.689 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:31.330 52.323 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:38.501 7.171 53.320 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:42.710 4.210 52.411 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:44.439 1.730 53.398 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:52.249 7.811 53.249 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:47.740 52.578 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
7 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:56.774 9.034 53.129 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
8 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 22:06.826 10.052 54.040 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
9 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 22:09.365 2.540 54.248 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 22:13.682 4.317 54.163 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
450SX podium
450SX podium Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 161
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 121
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 103
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
6Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 91
7Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 91
8Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 64
9Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 63
10Derek Kelley Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States 51
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 270
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 260
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 242
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 213
6Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 162
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 159
8Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 145
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 140
10Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 134
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 4 (of 19) - MXGP of Sardegna

MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2

April 12, 2026
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 1 KTM
2 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 4 Husqvarna
4 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 6 - 3 Triumph
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 9 Yamaha
6 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 5 - 8 KTM
7 Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 8 - 7 Kawasaki
8 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 11 - 5 Yamaha
9 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 7 - 10 Triumph
10 Scott Smulders Scott Smulders The Netherlands 12 - 11 Husqvarna
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGP

April 12, 2026
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 2 Honda
3 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 4 - 3 Husqvarna
4 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 4 Kawasaki
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 5 Honda
6 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 8 - 7 Fantic
7 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 7 - 9 Honda
8 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 9 - 8 Yamaha
9 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 12 - 6 Yamaha
10 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk The Netherlands 13 - 11 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 205
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 181
3Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 166
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 162
5Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 153
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 143
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 118
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 114
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 105
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 87
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 192
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 178
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 162
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 160
5Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 149
6Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 143
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 115
8Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 107
9Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 105
10Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 90
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 4 (of 7) - Olde Mill Farm Sprint Enduro in Charlotte Hall, Maryland

1. Cody Barnes (Bet)
2. Grant Davis (KTM)
3. Cooper Jones (KTM)
4. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
5. Colton Shields (Hsq)
6. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
7. Cole Whitmer (GG)
8. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
9. Lane Whitmer (GG)
10. Brayden Baisley (Yam)

Championship Standings

Cody Barnes (Beta)
Cody Barnes (Beta) Jade Barnes

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 4 (of 13) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 84
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 71
3Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 57
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 56
6Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 55
7Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
8Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 47
9Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 42
10Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 40
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 89
2Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 81
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 75
5Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 69
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 55
7Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 40
8Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
9Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 36
10Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 31
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 106
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 97
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 84
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 66
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 64
6Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 60
7Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 46
8Shelby Turner Shelby Turner Barons, AB Canada 32
9Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 29
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 26
Full Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

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