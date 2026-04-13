Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 13 (of 17) - Nashville SX in Nashville, Tenneessee
Supercross
Nashville - 250SX East Main EventApril 11, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:09.795
|52.268
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|16:27.037
|17.242
|53.590
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Devin Simonson
|16:41.692
|14.656
|54.564
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|16:44.202
|2.509
|53.830
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|16:38.178
|52.418
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Henry Miller
|16:44.673
|6.495
|54.220
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Coty Schock
|16:53.981
|9.308
|55.143
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Nick Romano
|17:01.995
|8.015
|54.324
|Bayside, NY
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|16:10.685
|1 Lap
|56.064
|Ubly, MI
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Drew Adams
|16:11.903
|1.218
|53.689
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
Nashville - 450SX Main EventApril 11, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:31.330
|52.323
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:38.501
|7.171
|53.320
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:42.710
|4.210
|52.411
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|21:44.439
|1.730
|53.398
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Justin Hill
|21:52.249
|7.811
|53.249
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:47.740
|52.578
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|7
|Justin Cooper
|21:56.774
|9.034
|53.129
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|22:06.826
|10.052
|54.040
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9
|Colt Nichols
|22:09.365
|2.540
|54.248
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
|Shane McElrath
|22:13.682
|4.317
|54.163
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|161
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|121
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|103
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|91
|7
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|91
|8
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|64
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|63
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|51
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|270
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|260
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|242
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|213
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|162
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|159
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|145
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|140
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|134
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 4 (of 19) - MXGP of Sardegna
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2April 12, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Liam Everts
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Camden McLellan
|6 - 3
|Triumph
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|4 - 9
|Yamaha
|6
|Julius Mikula
|5 - 8
|KTM
|7
|Kay Karssemakers
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|11 - 5
|Yamaha
|9
|Guillem Farres
|7 - 10
|Triumph
|10
|Scott Smulders
|12 - 11
|Husqvarna
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGPApril 12, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Romain Febvre
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|5 - 5
|Honda
|6
|Alberto Forato
|8 - 7
|Fantic
|7
|Tom Vialle
|7 - 9
|Honda
|8
|Tim Gajser
|9 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Maxime Renaux
|12 - 6
|Yamaha
|10
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|13 - 11
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|205
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|181
|3
|Liam Everts
|166
|4
|Camden McLellan
|162
|5
|Guillem Farres
|153
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|143
|7
|Mathis Valin
|118
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|114
|9
|Valerio Lata
|105
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|87
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|192
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|178
|3
|Tom Vialle
|162
|4
|Romain Febvre
|160
|5
|Tim Gajser
|149
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|143
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|115
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|107
|9
|Kay de Wolf
|105
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|90
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 4 (of 7) - Olde Mill Farm Sprint Enduro in Charlotte Hall, Maryland
1. Cody Barnes (Bet)
2. Grant Davis (KTM)
3. Cooper Jones (KTM)
4. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
5. Colton Shields (Hsq)
6. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
7. Cole Whitmer (GG)
8. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
9. Lane Whitmer (GG)
10. Brayden Baisley (Yam)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 4 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|84
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|71
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|57
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|56
|6
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|55
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|47
|9
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|42
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|89
|2
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|75
|5
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|69
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|55
|7
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|40
|8
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
|9
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|36
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|31
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|106
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|84
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|66
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|64
|6
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|60
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|46
|8
|Shelby Turner
|Barons, AB
|32
|9
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|29
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|26
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles