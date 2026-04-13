Kidding. Still, Tomac was simply not the same rider going forward.

“What a day – the whole day was good, other than the Main Event result!” said Tomac. “I was comfortable with my setup all day, so I’m just frustrated not only with the bad gate selection – I should have avoided the inside on the start – but also the crash. That bad start really put me in a tough spot from the get-go and I had my work cut out for me trying to make passes on such a slick, tight track. I lost a bunch of points today, but all I can do at this point is ride my best at the remaining rounds and let the chips fall where they may."

Was the scoop tire itself the culprit? The Nashville dirt was extremely hard and slick, and that doesn’t sound like a good scenario for a tire built for sand, mud and soft terrain (no other rider even tried the MX14 at Nashville). Tomac, though, said his own home track in Colorado is as hard and slick as it gets, and the MX14 is fine there. He loves the tire and wasn’t worried, plus practice and the heat race provided further reassurance. Perhaps the track was just that much drier by the time the main rolled around.

Our Jason Thomas, former pro and NBC on track analyst, didn’t think the track had changed to the degree that a rider would go from dominating qualifying to taking 12th. Only Eli really knows the answer? Or does he? After these last few weeks, he might be searching as much as anyone else.

As for the scoop tire, remember, it's whoops, specifically, that have been pointed out as a weakness of the tire. Tomac had done well at other hard pack races with this tire, as people often point to his strong riding on an MX14 at the rock-hard Texas Motor Speedway SMX playoff race in 2024. That track didn't have whoops, though. Tomac had all sorts of trouble with the scoop tire/hard dirt/whoops combination at the Australian GP round of FIM World Supercross, and after that the decision was made to shelve that tire for supercross (it's still a very popular option in Pro Motocross).