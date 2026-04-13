We’re in the homestretch of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and what a season it’s been so far! Week after week we’ve seen surprises and shakeups, and Nashville held true to that trend. The action in Nissan Stadium left us with plenty of questions, and to get a better understanding of how it all played out, we sent our questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

Last week the series raced on soft and rutty dirt, but in Nashville it was hard and slick. Who looked most at home on the marbly surface?

This was a moving target all day, really. Eli Tomac looked great up until the main so he would be my answer to that point. Hunter Lawrence won the day but I don’t really think he looked all that comfortable. Maybe that’s even more powerful? He did exactly what was asked but I never watched him and felt he was firing on every metric. If he can win when it feels like a shoulder shrug type of day, he is going to be hard to beat for this title.

It looked like this track was difficult to make up time on. Is that an accurate assessment?

The track didn’t reward aggression. Pushing harder wasn’t a straightforward way to turn faster lap times. Eliminating mistakes, getting the whoops right, and carrying momentum through the hard and slippery spots were the key areas of focus. It was a very different type of race than the tacky surfaces of late. Simply being more aggressive was a great way to make mistakes and possibly end up laying next to your motorcycle.