Savatgy, Hill, Friese, Price on PulpMX Show Tonight

What a Nashville SX we had with a big swing in the 450SX points and tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, we’ll have Kris Keefer in-studio to help us talk SX, Blood Docs and more.

Joey Savatgy’s been calling into the show and it’s always a treat to get his thoughts on stuff. So tonight we’ll have him on as an actual guest to talk about how much he can shift, Nashville SX and more.

Justin Hill had his best race of the year in Nashville, the good vibes were going on for Hill who led for a bit and got in the top five. We’ll talk to the Tedder Racing rider about his race, season so far and more.

ISRT Kawasaki’s Vince Friese has had a good season in making every main event and being one of the top privateers in his return to 450SX. We’ll talk to Vince about his season, the Stark in WSX and yes, some other “stuff”.

Jake Price is the suspension guy over there at Star Yamaha handling the 250 side of things. So that means he’s been winning a lot as well. We’ll talk to Jake about the riders on the team, his pathway to being where he is and more.

Yes, Phil Nicoletti will be on tonight to talk about his chase for the ranch, thoughts on Nashville and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

FLY Racing’s 2026 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing