You don’t often see at this stage of the year: the 450 field is getting deeper than it was at the start of the season! In the last few weeks, several riders have returned from the sidelines with injury, others have solved issues with their bikes that plagued them earlier, and overall the fight for the podium might be tougher now than ever. A few examples are Malcolm Stewart, after fighting back from injuries suffered in the very first lap of the season, taking a podium two weeks ago in Detroit. Or Chase Sexton returning from injury to podium there and take fourth in Nashville. Jorge Prado started the year with a bang, missed a few races with injury, and is back and still surprising folks with his supercross skills. Justin Cooper’s slow start to the season is history, as evidenced by his runner-up finish last weekend in St. Louis. Garrett Marchbanks is now consistently in the top-ten fight in his rookie 450 season. Ken Roczen is adamant he’s not fading, Cooper Webb is still fighting…the list goes on and on.

Now add two more to the list in Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team's Dylan Ferrandis and Team Tedder Monster Energy’s Justin Hill. Both logged their best rides of the year in Nashville and were battling for the box.

“Last week was one of my worst races of the season, I felt terrible,” explained Ferrandis to Steve Matthes. “So this week we had a big test with the team in Florida. We figured out the bike and we improved it so much, best it’s been all season. I have the setup I’ve been looking for. I felt so comfortable today.”

The first major change to the Ducati is a new Akrapovic exhaust the team had tested during the off-season, but needed enough pieces produced so they could have backups at the races. That exhaust changed the power delivery of the bike so much that they were able to make other changes, including gearing, but only now has Ferrandis felt they have the right combination dialed in.

“The exhaust was something that changed the power or the bike and allowed us to change the chassis,” he says. “But what we changed was actually a little too much. Then Daytona I hardly got to race the main event, I crashed and got hurt. Detroit I was just coming back, wasn’t 100 percent, and last week was a challenging track so we realized something was wrong with the bike. We realized we went wrong on the chassis change.”