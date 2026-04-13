Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
Full Schedule
Keeps Getting Deeper!

Keeps Getting Deeper!

April 13, 2026, 4:30pm
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

You don’t often see at this stage of the year: the 450 field is getting deeper than it was at the start of the season! In the last few weeks, several riders have returned from the sidelines with injury, others have solved issues with their bikes that plagued them earlier, and overall the fight for the podium might be tougher now than ever. A few examples are Malcolm Stewart, after fighting back from injuries suffered in the very first lap of the season, taking a podium two weeks ago in Detroit. Or Chase Sexton returning from injury to podium there and take fourth in Nashville. Jorge Prado started the year with a bang, missed a few races with injury, and is back and still surprising folks with his supercross skills. Justin Cooper’s slow start to the season is history, as evidenced by his runner-up finish last weekend in St. Louis. Garrett Marchbanks is now consistently in the top-ten fight in his rookie 450 season. Ken Roczen is adamant he’s not fading, Cooper Webb is still fighting…the list goes on and on.

Now add two more to the list in Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team's Dylan Ferrandis and Team Tedder Monster Energy’s Justin Hill. Both logged their best rides of the year in Nashville and were battling for the box.

“Last week was one of my worst races of the season, I felt terrible,” explained Ferrandis to Steve Matthes. “So this week we had a big test with the team in Florida. We figured out the bike and we improved it so much, best it’s been all season. I have the setup I’ve been looking for. I felt so comfortable today.”

The first major change to the Ducati is a new Akrapovic exhaust the team had tested during the off-season, but needed enough pieces produced so they could have backups at the races. That exhaust changed the power delivery of the bike so much that they were able to make other changes, including gearing, but only now has Ferrandis felt they have the right combination dialed in.

“The exhaust was something that changed the power or the bike and allowed us to change the chassis,” he says. “But what we changed was actually a little too much. Then Daytona I hardly got to race the main event, I crashed and got hurt. Detroit I was just coming back, wasn’t 100 percent, and last week was a challenging track so we realized something was wrong with the bike. We realized we went wrong on the chassis change.”

Could Ferrandis put Ducati on the supercross podium in its first year?
Could Ferrandis put Ducati on the supercross podium in its first year? Align Media

It’s a big relief for the veteran from France on a first-year effort with Ducati.

“You have no idea. It’s been a long time,” he said. “Last week I was fighting to be in the top ten. I had to bust my ass to finish tenth, then I change the bike and we’re fighting for the podium.”

Ferrandis was moving forward and into a potential podium battle with Hill and others when he went over the top of a sand berm and off the track. This let Sexton get around him, and Ferrandis was later penalized one spot, from fifth to sixth, for going off track (AMA rules require a minimum one-position penalty if a rider cuts the track, even if the rider loses positions while off the track).

“I was disappointed with the penalty position,” said Ferrandis. “I was in fifth or maybe fourth and I went to pass Kenny [Roczen] for the podium position and I went over the berm. I had no way to come back [onto the track] and Chase [Sexton] passed me when I was off the track.”

Ferrandis was much happier with his machine after Nashville.
Ferrandis was much happier with his machine after Nashville. Align Media

Also in this battle was Hill, who got his first good start of the year and reminded everyone, again, that his supercross skills are on par with the elite. He ran second for quite a bit of the main event after Ken Roczen fell.

“Starts, that’s the main thing,” Hill told Matthes. “I’ve been trying, banging my head against the wall. Really the first nine races I was just dead last. Dead last! I’ve been making progress, I feel like it’s not a riding thing, but the starts are bad. I proved to myself that I need the start, terribly. I feel like my setup is as good as it has ever been and I feel strong.”

Hill has always had speed. He still believes.

High-flying Hill uncorked a quad no one else did in Nashville, but it's been a long time since he ran up front early. When one line on the track went away, he fell into the clutches of Cooper Webb and more.
High-flying Hill uncorked a quad no one else did in Nashville, but it's been a long time since he ran up front early. When one line on the track went away, he fell into the clutches of Cooper Webb and more. Align Media

“My overlook on the year so far is that I should banging on the door for podiums. I feel like I’m riding that well, but those dudes are gnarly. That’s the first time I had any experience up there, at the front, in three years. It takes a lot of mental strength. You’ve got the three time champ absolutely trying to grind your rear wheel off!”

Eventually Hill got caught up in a battle with that three-time champ, Cooper Webb, and finished fifth.

“The reason I started losing so much ground is I quit getting that three on near the finish,” he said. “There was a good line there and it blew out and I wasn’t comfortable with it.  I should have invested in railing the turn, two, table over one. But I just couldn’t make up my mind! I started falling apart there, and you know how it is, it’s a domino. One thing, then it screws your mindset. You know, ‘Oh now I’m getting caught.’ And I wasn’t getting caught! Until then.”

Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:31.330 52.323 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:38.501 7.171 53.320 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:42.710 4.210 52.411 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:44.439 1.730 53.398 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:52.249 7.811 53.249 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:47.740 52.578 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
7 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:56.774 9.034 53.129 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
8 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 22:06.826 10.052 54.040 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
9 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 22:09.365 2.540 54.248 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 22:13.682 4.317 54.163 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Other riders had bad mains in Nashville, front runners like Stewart and Joey Savatgy crashed together, Eli Tomac’s struggle was well-documented. It’s all over the place in this class these days, Hill and Ferrandis are just part of a huge group that expects top fives and believes that could lead to a podium.

Hill summed it all up best.

“450 class is a tough racket right now.”

Read Now
May 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted