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Jorge Prado "Disappointed" with Nashville SX Crash: “It’s frustrating to know that one mistake cost me what could have been a great night"

April 13, 2026, 6:00pm
Jorge Prado
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jorge Prado is not pumped with his costly mistake at the Nashville SX.

The Red Bull KTM rider jumped out to a great start and was running inside the top five for the first half of the race. He was running fourth until the 11th lap, when he crashed and dropped back to 13th where he would finish the 24-lap race.

This was just his third double-digit finish of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and oddly all have been 13th place finishes! In his ten main event starts this season, he has finished: 3-13-7-7-5-6-7-13-4-13.

Afterwards in the KTM post-race release, he explained he knew he had to push to get back to the podium again, after his season-opening P3 finish at Angel Stadium. While it has already been a hugely successful season where both his riding and results have improve significantly following a tough first full year in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship last year, Prado is still looking to improve to finish each weekend to out supercross. Could he land a second podium finish before the season is over? 

Prado's full quote in the KTM post-race release:

"It was a frustrating Main Event in Nashville. I felt good all day, and I’m just upset with myself that I wasn’t able to execute the plan I had in my head for the race. I knew I had to push hard – push it to the limit every lap – if I wanted to be on the podium. I feel I had what it took to be on the podium tonight, so I’m disappointed. My bike was good all day and good enough to be up there, so it’s frustrating to know that one mistake cost me what could have been a great night. But the positive is I’m here to learn this year, and learning every week is what I’m doing. I will regroup, keep putting in the work this week, and be even better next weekend."

Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:31.330 52.323 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:38.501 7.171 53.320 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:42.710 4.210 52.411 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:44.439 1.730 53.398 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:52.249 7.811 53.249 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:47.740 52.578 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
7 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:56.774 9.034 53.129 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
8 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 22:06.826 10.052 54.040 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
9 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 22:09.365 2.540 54.248 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 22:13.682 4.317 54.163 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
11 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 22:16.946 3.263 54.310 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
12 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:22.524 5.579 53.513 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
13 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:25.916 3.392 53.009 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Christian Craig Christian Craig 21:35.604 1 Lap 55.389 Temecula, CA United States Honda CRF450R
15 Vince Friese Vince Friese 21:57.757 22.154 55.310 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Kawasaki KX450
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